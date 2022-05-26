Amarillo police: 2 injured outside Amarillo nightclub after large fight breaks out

Two people were injured during an altercation outside an Amarillo nightclub early Wednesday, according to police.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, officers with the Amarillo Police Department (APD) were called to Guitars and Cadillacs, located in the 3600 block of Olsen Boulevard, after reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found no victims at the scene. Two individuals were injured and taken to a local hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that a large fight broke out and gunshots could be heard. The officers located shell casings in the parking lot of the nightclub. One 19-year-old male victim was stabbed amid the fight. A second victim, a 19-year-old female, was fleeing from the gunshots and was struck by a vehicle leaving the scene, police said.

"It's something that we are investigating. It seems like we have seen more shootings at nightclubs, and that's something we are going to be addressing this summer. We are hoping we can get ahead of it," said Jeb Hilton, Public Information Officer for the Amarillo police.

No arrests have been made, and no further information was available. The Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is continuing the investigation.