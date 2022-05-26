ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Teen motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash with SUV Wednesday night

By From Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F22fw_0frK9uIv00

The Amarillo Police Department released information about a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Wednesday evening in Amarillo, which left the motorcyclist critically injured.

According to a news release, at 7:25 p.m., Amarillo officers were called to the intersection of southwest 28th Avenue and Washington Street on a report of a crash involving a motorcycle.

A black GMC SUV, driven by a 47-year-old woman, was eastbound on 28th Avenue and turned northbound onto Washington Street. A Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by an 18-year-old male individual, was southbound on Washington Street and struck the front of the GMC.

The motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses described the motorcycle as driving well above the speed limit at the time of the accident, police said.

The crash is under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit. No further information was available.

