Photos: Wednesday’s return of the Memorial Day Parade in Scotia (10 images)

PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Kim Mabee of Scotia, left, and Gionna Bowman, 12, right

SCOTIA – After a two-year hiatus, the Memorial Day parade on Mohawk Avenue in Scotia returned Wednesday night.

Photos from the evening from our Peter R. Barber

Adalyn Holt, 6, of Scotia holds an American flag while waiting for the Memorial Day parade to pass in front of her PETER R. BARBER/DAILY GAZETTE

The Schenectady County Sheriffs honor guard marches PETER R. BARBER/DAILY GAZETTE

Choie Kirker, 4, points to the parade on the shoulders of Jimmy Jansen at the Memorial Day parade PETER R. BARBER/DAILY GAZETTE

Kim Mabee of Scotia hands out American flags at the Memorial Day parade PETER R. BARBER/DAILY GAZETTE

Jack Pendergast, 4, of Pattersonville, left, and Maya Vazquez, 3, of Scotia march in the Memorial Day parade on Mohawk Avenue PETER R. BARBER/DAILY GAZETTE

Representing the Merrittt School of Dance in Schenectady Gionna Bowman, 12, performs in the Memorial Day parade on Mohawk Avenue PETER R. BARBER/DAILY GAZETTE

The Scotia-Glenville High School Band performs in the Memorial Day parade PETER R. BARBER/DAILY GAZETTE

