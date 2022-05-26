ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotia, NY

Photos: Wednesday’s return of the Memorial Day Parade in Scotia (10 images)

By Zachary Parker
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U2RJg_0frK9mUL00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Kim Mabee of Scotia, left, and Gionna Bowman, 12, right

SCOTIA After a two-year hiatus, the Memorial Day parade on Mohawk Avenue in Scotia returned Wednesday night.

Photos from the evening from our Peter R. Barber

.

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDaAt_0frK9mUL00
Adalyn Holt, 6, of Scotia holds an American flag while waiting for the Memorial Day parade to pass in front of her PETER R. BARBER/DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PnWep_0frK9mUL00
The Schenectady County Sheriffs honor guard marches PETER R. BARBER/DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mzkwZ_0frK9mUL00
Choie Kirker, 4, points to the parade on the shoulders of Jimmy Jansen at the Memorial Day parade PETER R. BARBER/DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GcS8V_0frK9mUL00
PETER R. BARBER/DAILY GAZETTE

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJ3OU_0frK9mUL00
PETER R. BARBER/DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fp7QG_0frK9mUL00
Kim Mabee of Scotia hands out American flags at the Memorial Day parade PETER R. BARBER/DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21TYUp_0frK9mUL00
Jack Pendergast, 4, of Pattersonville, left, and Maya Vazquez, 3, of Scotia march in the Memorial Day parade on Mohawk Avenue PETER R. BARBER/DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWeAx_0frK9mUL00
PETER R. BARBER/DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SltdI_0frK9mUL00
Representing the Merrittt School of Dance in Schenectady Gionna Bowman, 12, performs in the Memorial Day parade on Mohawk Avenue PETER R. BARBER/DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FgVaR_0frK9mUL00
The Scotia-Glenville High School Band performs in the Memorial Day parade PETER R. BARBER/DAILY GAZETTE

.

.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

  • Rotterdam man receives $35K from town after he was jailed over “clerical error”

Categories: Events Photo Galleries, News, Photo Galleries, Schenectady County, Scotia Glenville

From the Web

California: Say Bye To Your Car Insurance If You Live In These Zip Codes

Smart Lifestyle Trends

Remember Her? Take a Deep Breath Before You See What She Looks Like Now

YourBump

Plastic Surgeon Tells: If You Have Wrinkles, Do This Immediately (It's Genius!)

Beverly Hills MD

MD: If You Have Dark Spots, Do This Immediately (It's Genius!)

GundryMD

Droopy Eyebags? Plastic Surgeon Says Throw Away Your Moisturizer And Do This

wellnessguide101.com

Dog Excessive Paw Licking: Top Vet Says To Do This Daily

UltimateDogFoodGuide.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 The Team

Not a Deer? Many Perplexed by Silly-Looking Animal in Albany

When a woman shared this photo of an odd-looking animal she photographed in Albany, conspiracy theorists went nuts!. It's cute, albeit silly-looking, and it's definitely a deer...right?. Okay so maybe the answer is obvious - maybe it's not. But either way, this derpy-looking animal that was recently photographed by an...
ALBANY, NY
NYS Music

Freedom Park in Scotia to host 30 Free Concerts This Summer

The lineup for the Freedom Park 2022 Summer Concert Series in Scotia has been announced, with the series beginning on June 18 and running through August 28. We are so excited for another great summer at the park. Each year as we put together our lineup, I am amazed at the talent we have in our area. Our foundation focuses on local musicians, as well as local businesses, and we are truly proud of that effort.
SCOTIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Scotia, NY
City
Rotterdam, NY
WKTV

Boat ride on Erie Canal in Herkimer leaves family of four stranded

FRANKFORT, N.Y. - Frankfort Fire Department was called to the Frankfort Marina Saturday morning for a family stranded on a boat ride on the Erie Canal in Herkimer. Just after 11:30 a.m., crews responded to reports of two adults and two children stuck on the peninsula between the Canal and Mohawk River.
FRANKFORT, NY
104.5 The Team

Abandoned Nevele Resort In Catskills! Want to See What It’s Like Today?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. There is something mysteriously intriguing about abandoned buildings. If you have legally explored any of these empty homes, hotels and amusement parks you can almost feel the people that once crowded the hallways, rooms and driveways. Each property has it's story to tell and this is the story of the Nevele Grand Hotel in the Catskills.
AMSTERDAM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Photo Galleries#Scotia Glenville
vermontbiz.com

Bennington will once again transform into “Garlic Town, USA” Labor Day 2022

Photo courtesy of Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce and Lorianna Weathers Photography. Vermont Business Magazine On Saturday, September 3rd Bennington, Vermont will once again transform into “Garlic Town, USA” in celebration of all things garlic and agriculture! Garlic Town, USA, formerly known as the award-winning Garlic Fest and produced by the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, announced that the festival will return to downtown Bennington for the 2022 Labor Day weekend.
BENNINGTON, VT
Hot 99.1

Divers Explored Lake George – Who Knew about its Sunken Treasures?

I always figured there would be some interesting finds at the bottom of Lake George. But I never guessed that divers would find these sunken gems!. Lake George, known by many as the "Queen of American Lakes” is 32 stunning miles of crystal clear water fed by massive underground springs that help give it its sterling reputation. The Lake has over 109 miles of shoreline and over 300 islands – many of which feature spots for camping, picnicking, hiking, swimming, fishing, relaxing, and for the more adventurous at heart, exploring.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
columbiapaper.com

County Training Facility opens in Ghent

GHENT – On Saturday morning, May 21, the newly-completed P.J. Keeler Columbia Columbia County Emergency Services and Response Training Facility was dedicated. It is located at the end of 50 Grandinetti Drive off Bender Boulevard at the south end of the Columbia County Airport within the Gerald R. Simons Commerce Park.
GHENT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
WNYT

No Pride Flag in Milton park this year

The Pride flag flown in Milton’s Veterans Memorial Park will not go up this year during “Pride Month.”. The all-Republican board passed a resolution to prevent any non-government flags from being raised on the park's flagpole. However, it's a different story in Saratoga Springs. NewsChannel 13 has learned...
MILTON, NY
WUPE

Delicious! Some of the Best Burgers in Berkshire County for National Hamburger Day!

This Saturday, May 28th, is National Hamburger Day! One of my absolute favorite foods is a hamburger (or cheeseburger), so you can bet I’ll be celebrating by chowing down on a delicious burger (or two) this weekend. Being Memorial Day weekend, there’s a good chance you’ll be grilling outside, cooking your own burgers. But, if not, there are plenty of places here in the Berkshires that make fantastic burgers! From Great Barrington to Lenox to Pittsfield to Williamstown, you can find lots of quality burgers! However, seeing as I live in northern Berkshire County, here’s a list of places that I think have some of the best.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
jambands

Japanese Breakfast Sit In with Wilco at Solid Sound Festival

Wilco kicked off their Solid Sound Festival at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Mass., on Friday night. The Jeff Tweedy-led ensemble delivered a live debut of their new LP, Cruel Country, before inviting Neko Case up for a sit-in during a covers heavy encore set. Last night’s performance saw many fan favorites, including “Jesus, Etc.” played with guests, Japanese Breakfast.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Hadley-Luzerne responds to school threat

Hadley-Luzerne Central School District announced on Sunday that a district student had been suspended from attending school in-person for the rest of the year. The post on the district website alleges that the student posted a threat on social media, in which they referenced plans to harm others when school resumes on Tuesday, following the Memorial Day holiday.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Ballston Spa woman dies after crash on Northway

A Saratoga County woman died from her injuries in a crash that shut down a stretch of the Northway on Saturday night -- and a man is in custody for DWI. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on I-87 in Colonie. State police say 23-year-old Vasu Laroiya of New...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
2K+
Followers
153
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy