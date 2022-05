POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – One of the most well-known pieces of Pocatello’s history will be celebrating 100 years since its dedication. The Friends of the Brady Chapel and the Pocatello Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) will be hosting the Brady Chapel’s Centennial Celebration and Open House at the Chapel, located in Mountain View Cemetery, Monday, May 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

