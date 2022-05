Not even retirement could stop this First Responder. This First Responder this week has already put in enough time to retire as a New York State Corrections Officer. Working as a Police Officer has some perks, one of which is early retirement. That hasn't stopped Dan from remaining an amazing First Responder though. While no longer a Corrections Officer, he is a Police Officer for both the Boonville Police Department and the Sherrill Police Department.

ROME, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO