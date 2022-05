The time has arrived: the D.C. Board of Elections will start mailing out ballots to most D.C. voters starting today, meaning that in the coming days you’ll be able to perform your civic duty ahead of the June 21 primary. (The ballot envelope is purple, so be on the lookout!) If you voted by mail back in 2020, this year won’t be much different. But if you didn’t, or you simply want to weigh your options on how and when should cast a ballot, read on for all the basics on voting in this year’s primary.

ELECTIONS ・ 14 DAYS AGO