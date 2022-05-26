54th annual Artsfest is this weekend in Harrisburg

MEDIA, PA — A 43-year-old man from Philadelphia is wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police for failing to comply with requirements under Megan’s Law. Pennsylvania State Police from the Media Station say they continue to search for Michael A. Migliaccio, who has an active arrest warrant dating back to April 9, 2021. Migliaccio is a 43-year-old, white non-Hispanic male from Philadelphia, who is a lifetime Megan’s Law registrant due to a 2005 Rape conviction. On March 23, 2021, it was reported to the Pennsylvania State Police that Migliaccio appeared to be following and watching a 16-year-old female and 18-year-old female in the parking lot of a Delaware County shopping center. Migliaccio is entered into NCIC as a wanted person with full extradition.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO