Harrisburg, PA

54th annual Artsfest is this weekend in Harrisburg

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. — A Memorial Day tradition is back in Harrisburg this weekend. The 54th annual Artsfest kicks off Saturday and runs through Monday along Riverfront Park. The event features more than 150 artisans and craftsmen from around the country selling items...

lebtown.com

Annville draws the curtain on 30-year Memorial Day Parade tradition

Annville’s annual Memorial Day Parade, a 30-year-old tradition, has come to an end. The Annville Community Activities Committee, which organized the event each year, posted the news on the Destination Annville page on Facebook. The Feb. 10 announcement was brief, and did not offer much hope for resurrecting the parade in the future.
ANNVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Douglassville, Berks County

DOUGLASSVILLE, PA — A 21-year-old man, wanted by both the Pennsylvania State Police on Rape charges and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department on a probation violation, has been arrested by the Douglass Township Police Department. Authorities state that on May 25, 2022, at approximately 11:57 PM, a Douglass...
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
WGAL

Church vandalized in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. — According to the Lititz Borough Police Department, officers responded to a report of vandalism at the property of the Lititz Moravian Congregation. It was reported that sometime between May 26 at 9 p.m. and May 27 at 8 a.m., someone spray-painted 'Corpse House' on the building.
LITITZ, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Wanted by Pennsylvania State Police in Delaware County

MEDIA, PA — A 43-year-old man from Philadelphia is wanted by the Pennsylvania State Police for failing to comply with requirements under Megan’s Law. Pennsylvania State Police from the Media Station say they continue to search for Michael A. Migliaccio, who has an active arrest warrant dating back to April 9, 2021. Migliaccio is a 43-year-old, white non-Hispanic male from Philadelphia, who is a lifetime Megan’s Law registrant due to a 2005 Rape conviction. On March 23, 2021, it was reported to the Pennsylvania State Police that Migliaccio appeared to be following and watching a 16-year-old female and 18-year-old female in the parking lot of a Delaware County shopping center. Migliaccio is entered into NCIC as a wanted person with full extradition.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

State offering in-person consults on unemployment claims

Pennsylvania is now offering in-person appointments at select locations for claimants to speak with someone about their unemployment claims, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) has announced. In-person consults are being offered at select offices of the commonwealth’s employment service, PA CareerLink, in the southwestern and southeastern metro...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Harrisburg man struck by three vehicles in Columbia County

MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU )- A man from Harrisburg is dead after being hit by three vehicles in Columbia County.  According to police paperwork, the victim, Julio Cesar Perez was traveling in the car with his husband Andres Garcia Arce when they got into a fight.   Police say as the fight continued, […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Annual Explore York event gets a new name

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — For more than two decades Explore York has allowed people to take a sneak peek at how their favorite products are made. The “have it made here” event, formerly known as the “Made in America” event, features over 25 locations offering demonstrations, tours, and/or discounts.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Shrek takes the stage at Lancaster's Fulton Theatre

LANCASTER, Pa. — "Shrek" is now showing in downtown Lancaster as part of the Fulton Theatre's family series. Follow along with everybody's favorite ogre as the unlikely hero goes on a life-changing journey along with a wisecracking donkey and feisty princess. Shrek runs from May 28, 2022, to June...
LANCASTER, PA
MyChesCo

Suspect Threatens Worker With Knife at Wyomissing Walmart

WYOMISSING, PA — A 23-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with Simple Assault, Terroristic Threats, and related charges by the Wyomissing Police Department. Authorities stated that Ashley Muniz came to the Walmart, located at 1135 Berkshire Blvd in Wyomissing, Berks County, Pennsylvania, and threatened an employee with a knife and pepper spray. The suspect is also said to have made threatening phone calls to employees at the store. Criminal charges were filed with the local District Justice office.
WYOMISSING, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Fine Wine & Good Spirits to close

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be closing on May 30 for renovations. According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, the store at 252 N. Queen Street in Lancaster will close at 5 p.m. on May 30. Get daily news, weather, breaking news,...
LANCASTER, PA
preservationmaryland.org

Iconic Maryland Creations: The Man Behind Enchanted Forest, Frontier Town, and the Giant RCA Dog

Once upon a time, in 1955 to be exact, the Enchanted Forest, a nursey rhyme-themed amusement park, opened in Ellicott City, Maryland. The park was owned by the Harrison family, but the magical pieces – like Willie the Whale, the Old Woman’s Shoe, and Cinderella’s Pumpkin Coach – were fabricated by Howard Adler and his team at Adler Display in Baltimore.
MARYLAND STATE

