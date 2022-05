After more than a month on the run after he allegedly killed Brittany Booker, a mother of six, Terry Jackson was in court Thursday and charged with her murder. In total, he was charged in Racine County Circuit Court with 23 felonies, the most serious of which is the first-degree intentional homicide charge for Booker’s death and could result in a life sentence if convicted of that charge alone. Jackson was also charged with kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon related to the April 24 death of Booker, and a number of felonies related to his alleged Feb. 27 attack on Booker and his ex-girlfriend with a hammer.

RACINE COUNTY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO