JUNCTION CITY — There will be a Memorial Day service and wreath laying ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday in Washington at the 1st Infantry Division Monument. Serving as master of ceremonies will be the Executive Director for the Society of the 1st Infantry Division, Phyllis Fitzgerald of Junction City. She noted it is an annual observance for the society along with representation most years from the division leadership.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO