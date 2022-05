Click here to read the full article. By Far, the digitally native affordable luxury accessories label that helped bring back the ’90’s tuck-under-your-arm bag, and counts Gigi and Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and other “It” girls as devotees, has opened its first retail store. Located on Melrose Place in Los Angeles, the 2,000-square-foot boutique stocks the six-year-old brand’s full collection of “Rachel” bags (named after Jennifer Aniston’s “Friends” character Rachel Green), circular croco minibags as seen on Alexa Demie’s “Euphoria” character Maddy, and minimalist Tonya, Roni and Lima sandals in acid bright croco and patent leather.More from WWDGetting Ready with Social...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO