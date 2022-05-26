Illinois Honoring Victims Of Deadly TX School Shooting

BOSTON -- Parents are holding the hands of their children a little tighter Wednesday after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 children and two teachers.At dismissal time at the Condon School in South Boston, mother Thaleea Sanford said she almost kept her 6-year-old daughter home Wednesday. "Everything that's going on and what's happened in Texas, it's just crazy," said Sanford. Outside the school, Boston Police made their presence known, though the department wouldn't say specifically how it's increasing its presence. Parents want to know more themselves. "They have to do more training with staff, maybe the...

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO