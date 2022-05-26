ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Illinois Honoring Victims Of Deadly TX School Shooting

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois is honoring the victims of the deadly mass...

COVID Cases Drop In Illinois

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) COVID-19 cases are starting to drop in Illinois. State health officials reported just under 37-thousand cases over the past week on Friday. That is down from the more than 40-thousand cases reported the week before. Despite the decrease, 15 Illinois counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID, including Chicago, Cook County and the surrounding counties in northeastern Illinois.
Illinois Honoring Fallen Members Of Armed Forces

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Illinois is honoring all those who have died while serving in the United States armed forces for Memorial Day. Governor Pritzker has ordered all U.S. and state flags to be flown at half staff today until noon. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White also announced that all offices and facilities will be closed today in observance of the holiday.
Kansas Reflector

Another day in America and Kansas: Senseless murder of children and a fifth-grade graduation

The same day that a shooter opened fire at a school in Uvalde, Texas, I attended my son’s fifth-grade graduation. The same day that 19 students from that school died, along with two teachers, I stood next to my husband and applauded after our camera-shy son took a certificate from his teacher. The same day […] The post Another day in America and Kansas: Senseless murder of children and a fifth-grade graduation appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CBS DFW

Uvalde school massacre continues Texas' run of mass shootings

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Once again, one of America's deadliest mass shootings has happened in Texas.Past shootings targeted worshippers during a Sunday sermon, shoppers at a Walmart, students on a high school campus and drivers on a highway. Among the latest victims were 19 children in the small town of Uvalde, west of San Antonio, where on May 24 a gunman opened fire inside an elementary school in the nation's deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.Each of those tragedies in Texas — which resulted in more than 85 dead in all — occurred in the last five years.But as the...
CBS Boston

Boston parents reluctantly send kids back to school after Texas shooting

BOSTON -- Parents are holding the hands of their children a little tighter Wednesday after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 children and two teachers.At dismissal time at the Condon School in South Boston, mother Thaleea Sanford said she almost kept her 6-year-old daughter home Wednesday. "Everything that's going on and what's happened in Texas, it's just crazy," said Sanford.  Outside the school, Boston Police made their presence known, though the department wouldn't say specifically how it's increasing its presence. Parents want to know more themselves.  "They have to do more training with staff, maybe the...
CBS DFW

Two North Texas students arrested for bringing guns to school

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two North Texas students were arrested for bringing guns to school just one day after the Robb Elementary School massacre.  Police say a student at Meacham Middle School was in possession of a firearm. The officer arrested the teen and seized his gun. Ariel Munoz is in 8th grade and recalled the moment he found out.  "We just got done with lunch. We were all going to class then some kids told me a kid pulled out a gun, loaded it and waved it around the cameras," Munoz said. Munoz says the student that brought the gun was...
deadlinedetroit.com

Video: Oxford students walk out after Texas school massacre

Oxford High School students walked out Thursday afternoon in apparent protest over a lack of progress on gun control legislation two days after a massacre at a Texas elementary. Videos posted by media outlets showed students at the school where four were shot dead in November filing onto the football...
CBS DFW

Police step up security at North Texas schools after two students bring guns on campus

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Some North Texas students are feeling uneasy this week after two separate incidents where their classmates brought guns to school, just a day after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.Students at Meacham Middle School in Fort Worth were greeted by police officers today as they headed into class."I was kind of scared for my safety because it's a gun at a school and you don't know what kids can do," said Ariel Munoz, a student at Meacham. "We just got done with lunch. We were all going to class, then some kids told me...
FORT WORTH, TX

