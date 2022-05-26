ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hale County, TX

Pickup hit tractor leading to deadly crash in Hale County, DPS said

By James Clark
 4 days ago

HALE COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said a driver tried to pass a tractor in the moments before a deadly crash Wednesday night in Hale County. DPS said John William Stanton, 72, of Petersburg lost his life.

DSP said Stanton was driving a pickup truck along Farm to Market Road 54 east of County Road BB. DPS said Stanton tried to pull around a tractor driven by Kelly Gene Smalley, 55, of Petersburg. DPS said the truck struck a hay rack on the back of the tractor.

DPS said Stanton was not using a seat belt. The posted speed limit was 75 but DPS did not say specifically how fast the truck was going.

Stanton was pronounced dead on the scene. Smalley suffered minor injuries.

