Hale County, TX

1 dead, 1 injured after Wednesday night crash in Hale County

By Ellysa Harris
 4 days ago
The crash was reported at 9:19 p.m. on Wednesday at FM 54 east of County Road...

fox34.com

TRAFFIC: Injuries reported after crash at 4th St and Quaker Ave

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic on 4th Street near the Quaker Avenue intersection has been reduced as emergency crews respond to a crash that left two people injured. According to Lubbock Police, the crash was first reported around 4:38, Monday afternoon. Westbound traffic on 4th Street approaching Quaker Avenue was blocked, and eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Driver died from Saturday morning crash in Central Lubbock, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas — A driver died after an early Saturday morning crash, the Lubbock Police Department said. LPD identified the victim as Kesha Reed, 35. (LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash involving two vehicles that occurred at 2:09 a.m. May 28 in the 3500 block of 34th Street.
LUBBOCK, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Arrests Up Over Memorial Day Holiday

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced nearly 40 arrests as part of a multi-agency DWI Task Force in Potter and Randall counties over the Memorial Day weekend. DPS officials say from May 27-30, along with the Amarillo Police Department and Potter County Sheriff’s Office participated in a joint task force to combat drunk driving.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

51-year-old Troy Locke hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Southwest Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)

51-year-old Troy Locke hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Southwest Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 51-year-old Troy Locke as the man who received serious injuries following a two-vehicle accident Thursday night in Southwest Lubbock. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the intersection of 82nd Street and Upland Ave just after 8:30 p.m. on reports of a motorcycle crash [...]
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Man Runs Red Light, Crashes Motorcycle Into Woman’s SUV

A Lubbock man was involved in a motorcycle collision in Southwest Lubbock Thursday evening, May 26th. Lubbock Police Department officers were called to the intersection of 82nd Street and Upland Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. KAMC news reports that the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit’s investigation report into the incident revealed that 51-year-old Troy Locke was traveling eastbound on 82nd Street while riding his motorcycle and ran a red light. The traffic law violation resulted in Locke colliding his motorcycle with an SUV belonging to 46-year-old Tammy Lowery. Lowery was heading west and turning onto Upland Avenue before Locke initially collided with her vehicle.
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police investigating crash leaving one with life-threatening injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries yesterday evening. According to officials, on May 25, at 7:25 p.m., Amarillo police officers were call to the intersection of southwest 28th Avenue and Washington Street on a crash involving a motorcycle.
AMARILLO, TX
MyPlainview

Lubbock man dies in single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening

A Lubbock man died Tuesday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 84 just east of the roadside park. Abraham Herrera, 48, of Lubbock, was traveling east on U.S. 84 in a Peterbilt truck tractor when he lost control and went of the edge of the highway. The vehicle rolled before coming to rest in a barrow ditch. Herrera was pronounced dead at the scene.
KCBD

Man killed in moped crash in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man is dead after a crash in mid-May at the intersection Boston Ave. and 2nd Place. On May 16, officers responded to the area for a crash with serious injuries. 66-year-old Ricardo Ramirez was taken to UMC. He died at the hospital on May 25, according to police.
LUBBOCK, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Head On Motorcycle Crash

Amarillo Police are looking into a motorcycle-SUV accident that happened Wednesday night. The wreck happened at 7:25 p.m. at southwest 28th and Washington Street. The black SUV driven by a 47-year-old woman was going eastbound on 28th and turned northbound onto Washington Street, when the motorcycle, going southbound on Washington, smacked into the front of the SUV.
AMARILLO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Update, woman found after Silver Alert in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Saturday afternoon issued an update to the search for a missing woman, saying Judy Mann, 76, was found safe. LPD released a statement Saturday morning saying officers were searching for her and then a Silver Alert was also issued. While she was missing,...
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Clovis police arrest murder suspect after man dies from gunshot wounds

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Clovis police arrested a murder suspect after man died from gunshot wounds. Clovis Police Department said 49-year-old Ray Gomez is charged with murder in the first degree and is currently in the Curry County Adult Detention Center. On May 11 about 4:36 p.m., police responded...
CLOVIS, NM
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Found Dead In Amarillo Home

Amarillo police are investigating a man found dead after an early morning fight, Friday May 27th. At 1;15 a.m. officers were sent on a call at a home in the 1100 block of Bluebell Street on a disturbance complaint. They found 42-year-old Mohamed Al Obeidi with injuries consistent with blunt...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Nightclub Melee Results In Multiple Injuries

Early in the morning of May 26, Amarillo Police were called out to a nightclub Guitars and Cadillacs in the 3600 block of Olsen Boulevard on a shots fired report. When officers arrived they did not find any victims but were told by witnesses two people were taken to the hospital and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a large fight where gunshots were fired.
AMARILLO, TX
