1 dead, 1 injured after Wednesday night crash in Hale County

A Lubbock man was involved in a motorcycle collision in Southwest Lubbock Thursday evening, May 26th. Lubbock Police Department officers were called to the intersection of 82nd Street and Upland Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. KAMC news reports that the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit’s investigation report into the incident revealed that 51-year-old Troy Locke was traveling eastbound on 82nd Street while riding his motorcycle and ran a red light. The traffic law violation resulted in Locke colliding his motorcycle with an SUV belonging to 46-year-old Tammy Lowery. Lowery was heading west and turning onto Upland Avenue before Locke initially collided with her vehicle.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO