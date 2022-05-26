ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MA

Salisbury bicyclist hit by car, seriously hurt

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

Salisbury bicyclist injured after being hit by car 00:14

SALISBURY – A 29-year-old man was seriously hurt Thursday morning when he was hit by a car in Salisbury.

It happened around 8:20 a.m. on Beach Road near Dunes Motel.

The bicyclist was treated at the scene then taken by MedFlight to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

Police did not know the man's current condition.

The driver, a 33-year-old Salisbury woman, remained on scene after the crash. She is not facing charges at this time.

The road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened to traffic.

WMUR.com

Meredith police looking for hit-and-run suspect

MEREDITH, N.H. — Meredith police said they are searching for a driver who hit a 67-year-old woman Sunday morning and fled the scene. The Sanborn woman, whose name has not been released, was hit around 8:45 a.m. while jogging in the area of Chemung Road and Higgins Road, according to police.
MEREDITH, NH
franklincountynow.com

UPDATE Accident Involving Multiple Motorcycles Closes Route 63 In Northfield

(Northfield, MA) *Update* Eight are currently hospitalized and two are in critical condition after an accident on Main Street, Route 63, in Northfield this afternoon at 1 p.m. The driver that caused the accident with multiple motorcycles, had two children in the vehicle and has serious injuries. The driver is facing multiple charges including operating under the influence and two counts child endangerment. The Massachusetts State Police are still on scene.
NORTHFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

4-year-old drowns in Brookline pool

BROOKLINE – A 4-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in a pool at a Brookline home Monday afternoon has died. Emergency crews were called to 16 Prescott Street at about 4:40 p.m.Brookline Police said the boy was one of several children in the pool at the time of the drowning and several adults were nearby. Adults at the home were performing CPR on the child when paramedics arrived. The child was taken to Boston Children's Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.  Brookline Police said the drowning appears to be an unfortunate accident. "For so many of us, Memorial Day weekend marks the start of summer, and this tragedy serves as an important reminder that drowning can happen in a matter of seconds, and it's often silent, not the way it's depicted in the movies or on television," Brookline Police said. State Police and the Norfolk County District Attorney are also involved in the investigation. 
BROOKLINE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts woman seriously injured after falling while hiking in New Hampshire

A Massachusetts woman was seriously injured after she fell 20 feet while hiking in New Hampshire on Sunday, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an injured hiker at Monadnock State Park around 12 p.m. found a woman who had lost consciousness for a “significant amount of time” as a result of a fall in the area of the White Dot Trail, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
NEWTON, NH
WCAX

Truck driver charged in I-95 crash that killed NH trooper

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A Connecticut truck driver has been charged in an interstate crash that claimed the life of a New Hampshire state trooper last fall. Forty-three-year-old Jay Paul Medeiros of Ashford is charged with negligent homicide and reckless conduct. Authorities said his tractor-trailer struck a police cruiser on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth early on Oct. 28, killing Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill, who was working at the site of an overnight paving project. The 44-year-old Sherrill, of Barrington, was pronounced dead at a hospital. Prosecutors said Medeiros passed warning signs and failed to slow down despite flashing lights.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
CBS Boston

Injured hiker rescued by helicopter in Monadnock State Park

JAFFREY, N.H. - A 71-year-old woman from Newton had to be flown out of Monadnock State Park in New Hampshire Sunday after suffering serious injuries in a fall.NH Fish and Game said Sharon Milinsky fell about 20 feet while hiking the White Dot Trail. She was unconscious "for a significant amount of time" because of the fall, officials said.First responders and Good Samaritans carried her in a litter to a medical helicopter landing zone near the summit, and she was flown to UMass Medical Center in Worcester just after 2 p.m. There was no immediate word on her condition.Hikers are reminded to dress appropriately for the weather, hike with a partner or group, and make sure they have the right equipment.
NEWTON, NH
