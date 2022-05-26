ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Is ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will The ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Movie Be Streaming?

By Anna Menta
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gzja9_0frK6PbN00

Yes, there really is a Bob’s Burgers movie coming out, and yes, it really is opening in theaters and not on streaming.

Appropriately titled The Bob’s Burgers Movie, this animated musical comedy offers a big-screen adventure for the Belcher family after 12 seasons on Fox. Parents Bob (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts)—alongside their three children, Tina (Tina), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal)—are once again facing financial problems at their family-run burger restaurant. This time around, the catalyst is a giant sinkhole outside their home that ruins their dreams of a profitable summer. Meanwhile, the Belcher children are confronted by a mystery that, if solved, could help save their family business.

The movie was co-written and co-directed by Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard (alongside Nora Smith and Bernard Derriman respectively), so we have faith the movie will stay true to the spirit of the show. That said, you don’t need to have seen the past 12 seasons to appreciate this new adventure, though it may help you appreciate some of the call-backs and shoutouts for longtime fans. Either way, here’s what you need to know about where to watch The Bob’s Burgers Movie, and when to expect The Bob’s Burgers Movie on streaming.

WHERE TO WATCH THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE:

For now, the only place to watch The Bob’s Burger Movie is in a movie theater. The movie opens in theaters in the U.S. on Friday, May 27. You can find a showing at a theater near you here.

IS THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE ON STREAMING?

No. The Bob’s Burger Movie is opening in theaters only. After the movie’s theatrical run, you will be able to rent the film on digital platforms like Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, and more, and you’ll also likely see it on either Hulu, HBO Max, or Disney+. Read on to learn more.

WHEN WILL THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE BE STREAMING?

The short answer is: we don’t know yet, but we can make an educated guess.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is a 20th Century movie, and a previous release from 20th Century, Death on the Nile, became available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu, as well as available to buy on digital platforms like Amazon for $19.99, after just one month in theaters. If Bob’s Burgers follows a similar release strategy, you may be able to stream the movie at home as early as late June or early July 2022.

WILL THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE BE ON DISNEY PLUS, HBO MAX, OR HULU?

The Bob’s Burgers Movie will not be on HBO Max, Disney+, or Hulu at the same time the film is playing in theaters.

However, The Bob’s Burgers Movie will likely go to HBO Max during the film’s “Pay 1 window,” which is the time period in which premium cable channels have exclusive rights to play the film. This is because even though Disney now owns 20th Century Studios, Disney is bound to a 10-year deal between 20th Century Fox and HBO that was signed in 2012. That deal runs through 2022—though HBO/HBO Max agreed to share co-exclusive rights with Disney+, meaning it’s possible that The Bob’s Burgers Movie will release on both HBO Max and Disney+ at the same time, possibly around early July 2022.

It’s also possible you’ll see The Bob’s Burgers Movie on Hulu instead of Disney+, because that’s where a previous 20th Century movie release, Death on the Nile, ended up. Hulu is also owned by Disney, and it may be a more appropriate home for the PG-13 comedy than Disney’s family-friendly streamer.

THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE ON NETFLIX?

No. The Bob’s Burgers Movie will not be streaming on Netflix, due to the fact that it will eventually stream on HBO Max and Disney+, or on HBO Max and Hulu. Sorry!

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Which Actor Refused To Rehearse With Ryan Reynolds During An Early Guest-Starring Sitcom Spot?

Ryan Reynolds’ recent appearance on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman is the perfect escape from reality. The two affable pop culture titans exchange silly stories and thoughtful anecdotes as Reynolds effortlessly toggles between charming and introspective. It’s a fun, soothing 40 minutes that I highly recommend, but the wide-ranging interview also contains a riveting mystery that forced this amateur pop culture detective to come out of retirement to solve one final case. Around the 17:00 minute mark of the episode, Reynolds is talking about his journey from Canada to Los Angeles when he drops this interesting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

Ray Liotta Dies at 67: How To Watch His Best Movies

Ray Liotta, the incredible actor best known for delivering an unforgettable performance as Henry Hill in Goodfellas, died today in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting a movie called Dangerous Waters, per his publicist Jennifer Allen. He was 67. Liotta burst onto the scene as a...
MOVIES
Decider.com

When Will ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18 Be on Netflix?

If you’re watching the newest season of Grey’s Anatomy, you’re well aware that the season finale airs tonight (May 26) from 8:00-10:01 p.m. ET on ABC. But if you’re not streaming this beloved medical drama live, you’re probably wondering how to catch up on the newest season. Don’t worry; Decider’s got your back! Every Season 18 episode of Grey’s Anatomy is available to stream on Hulu. Case closed. Oh, you also want to know about Netflix?! Paging Dr. Pushy to the ER, am I right? No. I am not right. It’s a fair request. My apologies. The first seventeen seasons of Grey’s Anatomy...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘That Damn Michael Che’ Season 2 On HBO Max, Embracing The Danger In Comedy By Getting More Personal

If you only paid attention to social media, then you’d think Michael Che is always on the verge of so-called cancellation, despite the fact that he’s a head writer of Saturday Night Live and one of the longest-serving anchors of “Weekend Update.” The second season of his spin-off sketch series for HBO Max finds Che leaning into his perceived persona, confronting social dilemmas through his own personal experiences and interactive stand-up routines.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eugene Mirman
Person
Loren Bouchard
Person
Kristen Schaal
Person
H. Jon Benjamin
Decider.com

Is ‘Married at First Sight’s Chris Collette Dating Season 11 Star Olivia Cornu?

The second part of Lifetime reality series Married at First Sight‘s Boston reunion premiered yesterday, but it seems like all that anyone can talk about is a couple who wasn’t even together on the show. A teaser at the end of the episode’s credits featured Season 14 cast member 35 year-old realtor Chris Collette in a room with Season 11’s 30 year-old nurse practitioner Olivia Cornu, sparking fans to immediately take to Twitter to sound off about this potential couple.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

The Scariest Part of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 is How Old The “Kids” Are

Stranger Things started off as a show about a plucky group of kids fighting a home grown supernatural threat in their suburban neighborhood. The middle schoolers communicated over walkie talkies and traveled through their native Hawkins on bicycle. They played Dungeons and Dragons in basements and obsessed over junk food, namely Eggo’s. Most notably, though, the five main child actors — Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp — were roughly the same exact ages of their characters. They were tweens just barely tip toeing into the hormonal swamp of puberty. This was the reality that...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Episodes 9 and 10 Be on Amazon Freevee?

I’ve always been fascinated by Bosch. From texting the word “Bosch” to 100 people to trying to convince Funko to make a Bosch Pop, I’ve learned a great deal about the now former Los Angeles Police detective. After the original series ended, I thought my days with the man, the myth, the legend were over. But just when I thought I was out, they pulled me back in! Earlier this month, the new spinoff Bosch: Legacy debuted on Amazon Freevee. The show has been praised by both fans and critics alike, with Johnny Loftus calling the series “pulpy, procedural fun in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Theater#Streaming Platforms#Burger Movie
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Pause With Sam Jay’ Season 2 On HBO Max, A Comedian Willing To Ask The Tough Questions While Joking About Them

After receiving a Writers Guild Award nomination for Comedy/Variety Sketch Series for her first season, stand-up comedian and former Saturday Night Live writer Sam Jay hits play, er, pause, to pick up where she left off last year. Eight new half-hour episodes find Jay hosting her funny friends in her apartment for no-holds-barred conversations about race, sex, money, politics and more, intercut with additional interviews, sketches and animation. PAUSE WITH SAM JAY, SEASON 2: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Continuing a theme from Season 1, this season opens with guests mingling in Jay’s apartment, ambient chatter in the background, before...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Criminal Minds’ Is Leaving Netflix This June

Popular CBS series Criminal Minds has had a home on Netflix for almost a decade, but that long run is soon coming to an end. The police procedural crime-drama follows a group of criminal profilers working for the FBI using behavioral analysis and profiling to investigate crimes and put away perpetrators, all while navigating their own personal struggles. Netflix currently has the show’s first 12 seasons available for streaming, providing access to incredible performances by Matthew Gray Gubler, Thomas Gibson, Mandy Patinkin, Shemar Moore, A. J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Paget Brewster, and more. But with the show having wrapped up on 2020...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

RJ Cyler Is the Break-Out Star of Amazon’s ‘Emergency’ Cast

In Emergency, a new buddy comedy/thriller that began streaming on Amazon Prime today, Sean just wants to party with his best friend. But as the night wears on, a series of events unfolds that peels back Sean’s layers, from funloving to anxious to angry to heartbroken. And that’s all thanks to a phenomenal performance from actor RJ Cyler.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
Decider.com

What Is The Song Max Listens To in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4?

Spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 past this point, and Episode 4 “Dear Billy” in particular. Have the kids of Hawkins, Indiana found the vicious Vecna’s weakness? In the fourth episode of Stranger Things Season 4, “Dear Billy”, with Max (Sadie Sink) under attack, it’s a race against time to stop their friend from dying in 24 hours. And at the last second, they find the key to saving Max’s life: a Kate Bush song, specifically “Running Up That Hill”. But why that song specifically? And how does Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” play into Stranger Things Season 4?
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Ray Liotta’s ‘Marriage Story’ Scene Proves He Never Stopped Giving Great Performances

There are too many great performances in Ray Liotta‘s career to count. And there are many you can turn to today, to honor the 67-year-old actor who died unexpectedly in his sleep, while filming a movie in the Dominican Republic, on Thursday. His early career was defined by iconic roles in movies like Something Wild, Field of Dreams, and, of course, Goodfellas. But the thing about Liotta was that he never stopped delivering great performances, all the way up through his four-decade-long career. And that includes his unforgettable take on a ruthless—but very effective—divorce lawyer in the 2019 Noah Baumbach drama...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2: All Those Twists and Double Crosses Explained

Step aside, The Flight Attendant Season 1. This week marks the premiere of the second season’s finale on HBO Max. And if you thought it was stressful to watch Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) take on one crazy, just wait until you see her tackle two. Wondering how The Flight Attendant ends? Whether you’re looking for a guide to what you just watched or you’re the type of person who flips to the end of a book before you start Chapter 2, we have you covered. Spoilers ahead. Who Was Impersonating Cassie? Grace (Mae Martin) wasn’t the only one donning a long blonde wig and...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Woman Crush Wednesday: Get to Know Newest ‘Stranger Things’ Star Amybeth McNulty

It may already be the last week of May, but we’re here to press pause on the speedy passage of time in order to celebrate our final Woman Crush Wednesday of the month. This week, we’re celebrating an amazing up-and-coming 20 year-old actress whose career continues to blossom and grow in impressive new ways with every year. You’re going to be seeing a lot of her in the future so do yourselves a favor and become fans now (if you weren’t already). So, without further ado, give it up for your WCW, the magnificent Amybeth McNulty!
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ on HBO Max, the Continuation of an Endlessly Drab ‘Harry Potter’ Sequel Series

The Wizarding World franchise slogs on with Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, the third post-Harry Potter movie that’s actually a pre-Harry Potter movie since it’s a prequel. But you already knew that. So, some inventory: At this point in the Fantastic Beasts saga, David Yates is still directing (it’s his seventh WW movie), Eddie Redmayne is still wand-wielding Dr. Doolittle guy Newt Scamander, and Jude Law is still superwizard guy Dumbledore, but Mads Mikkelsen is now evil guy Grindelwald, replacing the troubled/disgraced Johnny Depp. Box office/popularity-wise, it’s been diminishing returns for these three movies, with Secrets of Dumbledore “only” grossing $389 million worldwide, down significantly from the previous entry, which may put the next two planned chapters in jeopardy (I’ve seen sequels torpedoed for less; remember how Amazing Spider-Man 2 was a failure when it “only” earned $700 million?). There also seems to be a lack of true creative inspiration here, per the reviews at least, including this one you’re reading right now.
MOVIES
Decider.com

New Movies + Shows To Watch This Weekend: Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 + More

Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start to summer for most people, which means whether you’re into partying hard or relaxing all day, whatever you’re doing requires you to turn it up to eleven. And speaking of turning it to Eleven…this weekend is also your opportunity to watch one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year, the newest season of Stranger Things.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy