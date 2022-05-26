Is ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will The ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Movie Be Streaming?

Yes, there really is a Bob’s Burgers movie coming out, and yes, it really is opening in theaters and not on streaming.

Appropriately titled The Bob’s Burgers Movie, this animated musical comedy offers a big-screen adventure for the Belcher family after 12 seasons on Fox. Parents Bob (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts)—alongside their three children, Tina (Tina), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise (Kristen Schaal)—are once again facing financial problems at their family-run burger restaurant. This time around, the catalyst is a giant sinkhole outside their home that ruins their dreams of a profitable summer. Meanwhile, the Belcher children are confronted by a mystery that, if solved, could help save their family business.

The movie was co-written and co-directed by Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard (alongside Nora Smith and Bernard Derriman respectively), so we have faith the movie will stay true to the spirit of the show. That said, you don’t need to have seen the past 12 seasons to appreciate this new adventure, though it may help you appreciate some of the call-backs and shoutouts for longtime fans. Either way, here’s what you need to know about where to watch The Bob’s Burgers Movie, and when to expect The Bob’s Burgers Movie on streaming.

WHERE TO WATCH THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE:

For now, the only place to watch The Bob’s Burger Movie is in a movie theater. The movie opens in theaters in the U.S. on Friday, May 27. You can find a showing at a theater near you here.

IS THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE ON STREAMING?

No. The Bob’s Burger Movie is opening in theaters only. After the movie’s theatrical run, you will be able to rent the film on digital platforms like Amazon Prime, iTunes, YouTube, Google Play, and more, and you’ll also likely see it on either Hulu, HBO Max, or Disney+. Read on to learn more.

WHEN WILL THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE BE STREAMING?

The short answer is: we don’t know yet, but we can make an educated guess.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is a 20th Century movie, and a previous release from 20th Century, Death on the Nile, became available to stream on HBO Max and Hulu, as well as available to buy on digital platforms like Amazon for $19.99, after just one month in theaters. If Bob’s Burgers follows a similar release strategy, you may be able to stream the movie at home as early as late June or early July 2022.

WILL THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE BE ON DISNEY PLUS, HBO MAX, OR HULU?

The Bob’s Burgers Movie will not be on HBO Max, Disney+, or Hulu at the same time the film is playing in theaters.

However, The Bob’s Burgers Movie will likely go to HBO Max during the film’s “Pay 1 window,” which is the time period in which premium cable channels have exclusive rights to play the film. This is because even though Disney now owns 20th Century Studios, Disney is bound to a 10-year deal between 20th Century Fox and HBO that was signed in 2012. That deal runs through 2022—though HBO/HBO Max agreed to share co-exclusive rights with Disney+, meaning it’s possible that The Bob’s Burgers Movie will release on both HBO Max and Disney+ at the same time, possibly around early July 2022.

It’s also possible you’ll see The Bob’s Burgers Movie on Hulu instead of Disney+, because that’s where a previous 20th Century movie release, Death on the Nile, ended up. Hulu is also owned by Disney, and it may be a more appropriate home for the PG-13 comedy than Disney’s family-friendly streamer.

THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE ON NETFLIX?

No. The Bob’s Burgers Movie will not be streaming on Netflix, due to the fact that it will eventually stream on HBO Max and Disney+, or on HBO Max and Hulu. Sorry!