ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Sussex Central wins pitching dual, returns to state finals

By Glenn Frazer
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 4 days ago

For five innings Madge Layfield and Savannah Laird looked “unhittable” in a scoreless softball semifinal.

Then the third time through the lineup, the Golden Knights found success against the Appoquinimink “ace” as MaKenna Messina lofted a first-pitch fastball over the centerfield fence in the top of the 6th to break up Laird’s perfect game. Two outs later, Mya Jones and Takyla Davis smacked back-to-back doubles to give No. 3 seed Sussex Central a 2-0 advantage.

The Jaguars mounted a 1-out rally in their half of the 6th as Hailey Watlington ripped a double off the base of the fence in center and Liv Marinucci was intentionally walked, putting the tying runs on base.

As she did most of the game, when Layfield got into a “jam”, she quickly regrouped and retired the next two batters on a pop up and fly ball, sending the game into the 7th.

McKenna Boyle led off the 7th with a walk (the 1st issued by Laird) and was sacrificed to second by Catherine Hassler. The next batter was Messina. She worked a 2-2 count then belted a base hit up the middle, scoring Boyle with what would prove to be a very important “insurance” run.

Coach Brian Timpson’s Lady Jags would not go down without a fight. Trailing 3-0 to Layfield who had recorded 12 strikeouts and allowed just two hits to that point, Brianna Russo worked a walk, Layfield then struck out the next two batters.

Appo was down to its final out as leadoff batter Alexia Fitzgerald stepped up to the plate. She promptly deposited a 2-0 pitch over the right field fence that cut the deficit to 3-2.

Once again, Layfield reached down deep and struck out the final batter of the game (her 15th) to send the Golden Knights back to the championship for the 2nd straight year where they will face No. 1 Caravel in a rematch of last year’s classic 11 inning 1-0 Buccaneers win at Dover High.

Appo stranded 4 runners in the first four innings on a bunt single and 3 walks but could not get beyond second base. Layfield allowed just 3 hits, and walked 5 to go along with those 15-K’s. Messina went 2-for-3 with 2 runs-batted-in, as Jones and Davis each had a hit in 3 plate appearances.

Laird struck out the 1st five batters she faced, and carried a perfect game into the 6th. She ended up with 12 strikeouts, walked one and gave up 4 hits. The Jags three hits came from Fitzgerald, Watlington, and Russo. Liv Marinucci was walked all three at-bats by Layfield, including twice intentionally.

The Golden Knights will take an 18-3 record into the DIAA softball championship game scheduled for Sunday at 2:00 at the University of Delaware. Caravel dispatched 13-seed Laurel 13-3 in 6 innings by “run rule” to advance to the title game.

The Bucs will be seeking an unprecedented 12th state championship, three coming with coach Randy Johnson at the helm. The Golden Knights are after their 4th title, all under Coach John Wells.

The championship game will be streamed live on the NFHS Network – powered by 302 Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Milford LIVE News

Caravel wins thrilling softball championship over Sussex Central

A Memorial weekend crowd of nearly 700 fans witnessed another great game between Caravel and Sussex Central at the University of Delaware. For the 2nd straight year, the Buccaneers won by a single run for the program’s record 12th DIAA softball state title. The game featured two sophomores in the circle in Madge Layfield of Central and Kasey Xenidis of ... Read More
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Bay Net

Retiree Jumps With Joy Over $100,000 Quick-Pick Powerball Win

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – Over the years, a Capitol Heights resident has tried just about every game that the Maryland Lottery has to offer. She’s played them, she’s enjoyed them, but she just had not experienced the kind of Lottery luck with them that she wanted until she found Powerball.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Memorial Day services planned in Delaware

Delaware will pause on Monday to remember those who've given the ultimate sacrifice to this country. A ceremony will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, at the base of the Delaware Memorial Bridge in New Castle, Monday at 10:30 a.m. A service will be held at the Kent County Veterans...
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sussex County, DE
State
Delaware State
Sussex County, DE
Sports
Local
Delaware Sports
preservationmaryland.org

Iconic Maryland Creations: The Man Behind Enchanted Forest, Frontier Town, and the Giant RCA Dog

Once upon a time, in 1955 to be exact, the Enchanted Forest, a nursey rhyme-themed amusement park, opened in Ellicott City, Maryland. The park was owned by the Harrison family, but the magical pieces – like Willie the Whale, the Old Woman’s Shoe, and Cinderella’s Pumpkin Coach – were fabricated by Howard Adler and his team at Adler Display in Baltimore.
MARYLAND STATE
townsquaredelaware.com

Meet Delaware’s Teacher of the Year, Brandywine’s Jahsha Tabron

Jahsha Tabron’s passion for English and literature exploded after reading Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” and “Macbeth” in her 11th grade honors English class in the Bronx. Thirty years later, Tabron – who is Delaware’s Teacher of the Year for 2022 – leads her own English class at Brandywine High School.
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Here’s where to attend Memorial Day programs, parades today

While Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer and beach season, its purpose is to honor the men and women who have given their lives serving America.  Here’s a list of Memorial Day ceremonies and parades in Delaware today, arranged in chronological order:  The Harrington Memorial Day parade starts at 9 a.m. on Dorman Street, then runs on Commerce ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Johnson
Milford LIVE News

Milford Middle School project moves forward

With the Milford School Board approving the bid from BSA+A for architectural engineering services for the remodeling of the Milford Middle School on Lakeview Avenue, the project has moved one step farther toward completion. BSA+A will lead the processes for developing the design and site plan for the project. “We will be collaborating with BSA+A and our construction management team ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

First Third Thursday event a success

Downtown Milford Inc.’s first Third Thursday event of the year was a success with many people wandering around Walnut Street, shopping in local stores, enjoying live music and eating at several food trucks. “We really did kind of put this together at the last minute,” Janne Collins, Executive Director of DMI, said. “I think from the time we decided to ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in Delaware

Delaware, the United States‘ second-smallest state, occupies the Delmarva Peninsula, a vast peninsula on the East Coast. It’s a long, narrow state with only three counties – the most developed being New Castle County in the north. The state’s total area is only 513,335 hectares (1,982 mi²), significantly less than Atlanta. The state’s shoreline runs the length of the east side, while Maryland borders it on the west.
DELAWARE STATE
Marilyn Johnson

Crab Du Jour in Wilmington, DE Offers Complimentary Dinners for First Responders & Healthcare Workers on June 9th

Crab Du Jour opened its Wilmington, DE location one year ago, and to celebrate the anniversary, the Crab Du Jour team has decided to host a special event to give back to the community. On Thursday, June 9th beginning at 4:30 p.m., the Crab Du Jour location at 2107 Concord Pike in Wilmington at The Shops at Fairfax Shopping Center will pack the restaurant with first responders, hospital employees, and healthcare workers for a complimentary dinner while a local marching band performs, and a number of local mascots entertain those in attendance.
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Game One#The Golden Knights#Jaguars
Milford LIVE News

Milford Boys and Girls Club opens College Readiness Center

by Terry Rogers     In conjunction with a College Readiness Conference held Saturday, May 14, the Greater Milford Boys and Girls Club officially opened their College Readiness Center. The event offered high school students the opportunity to learn more about local colleges as well as methods to pay for college. “We have colleges set up in the auditorium,” said ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
firststateupdate.com

Newark Road Closure Information For Biden’s Visit To UD This Weekend

Biden will be speaking at the University of Delaware’s (UD) 2022 Commencement ceremony on Saturday so we reached out to the Newark Police Department for road closure information. Here’s what they’re telling us. University of Delaware graduation ceremonies on both Friday 5/27 and Saturday 5/28 will cause...
Milford LIVE News

Ladybug Festival plans triumphant return after two years

The very popular Ladybug Festival, an event that showcases female musical artists, will return to downtown Milford after a two year cancellation due to the pandemic. The festival will be held throughout the downtown area on Saturday, July 30 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM. The event is sponsored by Downtown Milford Inc. in conjunction with Gable Entertainment. “The bands ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Milford LIVE News

Bayhealth to host two patient care career fairs

Bayhealth is hosting two career fairs to fill patient care positions. The first career fair is on Tuesday, May 31 at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus at 640 S. State St., Dover from noon to 4 p.m. The second career fair is on Wednesday, June 1 at Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus at 100 Wellness Way, Milford from 1-4 p.m. There are ... Read More
DOVER, DE
Milford LIVE News

Second Street Players is proud to present Sally Cotter And The Quest We Follow.

Sally has just bought a copy of the final book in her favorite series of novels.  But, if she finishes reading it, will the magic…..be over?  As she sleeps on it, Sally drifts off to dreamland to Frogbull Academy of Sorcery in this final installment of the series. Directed by Michael Forrest, Deanna Forrest and Guy Crawford this children’s theater ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

City and district may partner on sidewalk, SRO needs

At a recent meeting, Dr. Kevin Dickerson, Superintendent of Milford School District, provided the board with information on two sidewalk projects the district may partner with the city to upgrade as well as details on the contract for School Resource Officers (SRO) used by the district. “We do have one project here with 10th Street that goes kind of behind ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
CBS Philly

Student At Coatesville Area Senior High School Stabbed 6 Times During Fight

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A student is recovering after getting stabbed multiple times inside a high school in Chester County. The suspect, 16-year-old Oddell Cannon, surrendered to police without incident Tuesday. The victim is fortunately expected to survive after undergoing surgery. His mother says her son is never stepping foot in Coatesville Area High School again. “You want your son to learn and this is what they have to deal with?” mother Jacquelyn Prouse said. Prouse says her 16-year-old son sophomore, Mickey Rayner, is recovering after being stabbed six times, including in his neck, shoulder, side and multiple times in the back. It happened Tuesday...
COATESVILLE, PA
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy