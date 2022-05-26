ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson the bison found safe

 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Tyson the bison is back safe after escaping several weeks ago.

The 1,300-pound bovine took off during an attempted delivery to a farmstead in Wauconda.

Officials believe she was living in the Lakewood Forest Preserve, but no one could catch her.

A bison expert was finally able to safely capture Tyson Wednesday morning.

