Farmers Branch elementary school put in lockdown due to ‘police activity’ nearby

A Farmers Branch elementary school went into lockdown Thursday “out of an abundance of precaution” for about 20 minutes, according to police.

At 11:47 a.m., Farmers Branch police said in a tweet that Strickland Elementary School was on voluntary lockdown because of “police activity” near Webb Chapel Road and Belt Line Road.

At 12:04 p.m., police tweeted that the voluntary lockdown was lifted.

No additional information on the incident was immediately available.