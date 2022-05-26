ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmers Branch, TX

Farmers Branch elementary school put in lockdown due to ‘police activity’ nearby

By David Silva Ramirez
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

A Farmers Branch elementary school went into lockdown Thursday “out of an abundance of precaution” for about 20 minutes, according to police.

At 11:47 a.m., Farmers Branch police said in a tweet that Strickland Elementary School was on voluntary lockdown because of “police activity” near Webb Chapel Road and Belt Line Road.

At 12:04 p.m., police tweeted that the voluntary lockdown was lifted.

No additional information on the incident was immediately available.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Arrest made in case of burglary, credit card abuse

DALLAS COUNTY / WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple authorities work together to make an arrest in a case of burglary and credit card abuse. The Dallas County Sheriffs Office arrested 34-year-old Christopher Samuel, of Duncanville, on Saturday. Samuel has Woodway Public Safety Department warrants charging him with multiple counts of Credit Card Abuse. During […]
WOODWAY, TX
fox4news.com

Deadly hit-and-run closes I-30 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A woman died after being hit by several cars on an east Fort Worth freeway early Monday morning. She was found dead near Interstate 30 and Eastchase Parkway around 3 a.m. A driver seeking medical help went to a nearby hospital after being involved in an...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farmers Branch, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
bestsouthwestguide.com

Pedestrian found dead on roadway

Midlothian, TX - One man is dead from what appears to be a pedestrian-vehicle collision in Midlothian on Railport Parkway near U.S. Highway 67 on Friday night. The Northern Ellis Emergency Dispatch received reports of an unresponsive person at approximately 9:50 p.m.,. according to a Midlothian Police Department press release....
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
WFAA

Lanes reopened on I-30 East after deadly hit-and-run

ARLINGTON, Texas — NOTE: The video above was uploaded before lanes were cleared. Fort Worth police have reopened all lanes on I-30 towards Arlington after shutting them down to investigate a hit-and-run. Officer closed off the eastbound lanes around Cooks Lane and traffic was being diverted to the frontage...
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Farmers Branch Pd#Fbtxpd
fox4news.com

Overnight shooting in Dallas hospitalizes 2

DALLAS - Dallas police are trying to figure out who opened fire during a fight outside a business early Sunday morning, hurting two people. First responders were called to Laureland Road, near R L Thornton Freeway, just after 3:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found two people shot. A woman...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
WFAA

Officer finds student with gun on middle school campus, says Fort Worth PD

FORT WORTH, Texas — A police officer at a middle school had to detain a student after they were found with a firearm on campus, according to Fort Worth police. The department said an officer from their School Initiative Unit was on duty at W. A. Meacham Middle School on Wednesday. At around 4 p.m., he was notified about a student who possibly had a gun.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas find critically missing woman Alyana Clark safe

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Good news after Dallas police asked for help from the public finding a missing woman they said may have been in serious danger.On May 29, Alyana Rachael Clark placed a 911 emergency call for help. Police believed her life could be in danger. During the early morning hours of May 30 officials said Clark had 'been located and is safe.'Police did not go into detail about where Clark was found or who she was with. Initially police said she had last been seen with Deonty Washington, a 20-year-old Black man, in a 2011 blue Nissan Altima. The car had the temporary tag 450-35Y5.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

13-year-old fatally shot in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 13-year-old was killed in a shooting Saturday morning in Fort Worth. The shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m., in the 6000 block of Stoneybrook Drive. Responding officers found a male juvenile who had been shot in his upper body. The victim was taken to a...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

2 North Texas students arrested in separate school gun scares

RICHARDSON, Texas - Wednesday brought gun scares at two North Texas schools with guns found on campuses. One was in Richardson and the other was at a middle school just north of downtown Fort Worth. Given what happened in Uvalde, these kinds of incidents generate even more concern than they...
RICHARDSON, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
3K+
Followers
601
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy