Jamie Lee Curtis, Kristin Chenoweth, more react to Ray Liotta’s death

By Leah Bitsky
 4 days ago

    Celebrities such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Kristin Chenoweth, and Piers Morgan flooded social media to honor Ray Liotta’s memory after the “Goodfellas” actor died at the age of 67 on Thursday.

    His “Goodfellas” co-star Lorraine Bracco shared that she was “utterly shattered” when she heard the news of his passing.

    “I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray. I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas,” she tweeted on Thursday along with a throwback photo with him. “Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.”

    Several stars flocked to social media to mourn the loss of Ray Liotta.
    Getty Images

    Seth Rogen was also in disbelief to hear that Liotta died, sharing that he was “a lovely, talented and hilarious person.”

    “Working with him was one of the great joys of my career and we made some of my favorite scenes I ever got to be in. A true legend of immense skill and grace,” Rogen tweeted.

    Lorraine Bracco, seen here in “Goodfellas” with the actor in 1990, said she was “shattered” to hear that Liotta died.
    ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett C

    Jamie Lee Curtis shared how Liotta’s sweet character made his acting career an inspiration, tweeting , “Ray Liotta has died. His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being. A gentle man. So sad to hear.”

    Viola Davis also shared her admiration for the actor, writing , “Loved your work ❤️,” and Kristin Chenoweth mourned her good friend, saying , “I adored you. I love knowing you all those years ago. 😢”

    Devon Sawa reflected on how Liotta was the reason behind “Goodfellas” movie success, tweeting , “I try not to do the RIPs but Ray Liotta was truly one of my favorites to watch. He just has this magnetic draw to his performances, which is part of the reason Goodfellas remains tied with Aliens as my favorite film(s) ever made.”

    Rosanna Arquette shared that Liotta was “an old friend” and that she was heartbroken over his death.

    “I’m really sad to hear that Ray Liotta has passed away. He was an [sic] friend back in the day and it’s very sad. We had a lot of laughs Rest In Peace My friend,” she tweeted.

    Piers Morgan added that Liotta’s passing was “sad news” and that he was a “Brilliant actor” whom he loved in “Goodfellas.”

    Writer David Zuckerman shared some of his cherished memories or working with Liotta over the years.

    Liotta, seen here in 2002 in “Blow,” died in his sleep at age 67.
    ©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Evere

    “I’ll never forget how terrifying #rayliotta was in SOMETHING WILD, the first time I’d seen him,” he said. “Years later I directed him on FAMILY GUY and he was so sweet, almost shy. A magnificent actor. RIP.”

    Director James Mangold shared that he was “shocked and saddened” to hear of Liotta’s passing.

    “Beyond the tough guy exterior and the tightly wound emotions of his signature characters, he was a sweet, playful and passionate collaborator and brilliant actor. RIP,” he tweeted along with an old photo of the duo chatting at an event.

    Jeffrey Wright reflected on getting to meet Liotta for the first time last year, tweeting , “Ray Liotta. Man. Just met dude for the first time last year. GREAT actor. Nice to have had a chance to say that to him. RIP.”

    Liotta died in his sleep while filming a movie in the Dominican Republic, according to reports on Thursday. His cause of death was not immediately known.

