NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — A residential development once rejected over traffic-related concerns in one of the fastest-growing areas of Horry County is up for approval again. Nearly 200 townhomes could be built close to the intersection of S.C. 9 and S.C. 57 near Little River, a busy crossroads dotted with everything from national retailers, restaurants and car dealerships that is still expanding.

LITTLE RIVER, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO