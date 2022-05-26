ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR: Former Formula 1 Star Kimi Raikkonen Set to Drive for Trackhouse Racing in August Cup Series Race

By Tyler Mansfield
 4 days ago
After it was originally teased earlier this week, NASCAR‘s Trackhouse Racing team has made a big announcement. Kimi Raikkonen, who was a highly successful driver on the Formula 1 circuit, is officially set to appear in a NASCAR Cup Series race later this season.

As part of Trackhouse Racing’s “Project 91” plan, Raikkonen will be driving a Chevrolet Camaro Z71 on the road course at Watkins Glen International on August 21 in NASCAR’s Go Bowling at The Glen. Trackhouse announced the news with a super cool video on Thursday morning.

Raikkonen – who will compete alongside teammates Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain for Trackhouse Racing – hasn’t raced professionally since last year. During his time at the Formula 1 level, Raikkonen started in 349 Grand Prix events from 2001-2021. He captured the F1 World Championship back in 2007 while driving for Scuderia Ferrari. Additionally, Raikkonen tallied 21 total career wins during his stellar career.

After Trackhouse Racing announced the news that Raikkonen would be driving for them, F1 sent him a nice message. “Kimi’s back, and he’s off to @NASCAR! Best wishes to the Iceman on his endeavour,” the tweet read.

Raikkonen, who is now 42 years old, is a native of Finland.

Raikkonen Has Always Been Interested in NASCAR

Kimi Raikkonen loves racing – and that’s saying the least. Although he’s now retired from Formula 1, Raikkonen is excited to try out NASCAR for a Cup Series race. While the news of him joining Trackhouse Racing for an event was announced Thursday, it’s been a work in progress for a while.

“We had more talks about it, how would it work, where the race would be, and all sorts of other things,” Raikkonen said, via ESPN. “Hopefully we have a good race and good fun. Obviously it’s a new car and I’ve never been at the track. But I’m sure we can figure it out.”

Who else is ready for Watkins Glen on August 21?

