ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Mother-daughter team raises funds for children’s mental health book

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20J05i_0frK4aQu00

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A local mother and daughter are getting people moving to fund their children’s book written to teach kids about mental health.

Author Sybil Brun and her illustrator and daughter, Emma are hosting a Zumbathon at the courtyard at Austin Landing Friday evening, May 27. The event will begin at 6:30 pm and run until 8 pm and anyone who donates to the Kickstarter is invited to join them in getting moving for mental health.

Memorial Day fun in the Miami Valley

The two have written and illustrated a book meant to teach children aged 6-10 about mental health and resiliency in a non-judgmental, faith-based manner. The book is called ‘Sunshine in Her Soul’ and is based on Sybil and Emma’s own experiences with depression recovery.

“It’s designed to be able to connect kids to their parents to be able to talk in a safe way, not afraid of judgment or all the stigma going around,” Emma said. “It’s really to promote a healthy environment in the family system and that is such an important message nowadays.”

‘Sunshine in Her Soul’ follows a young girl as she navigates her own mental health struggles.

Abbey Credit Union raises $1.5K for Dayton Children’s

“This book is meant to facilitate open discussions between parents and children about what it means to feel sad or anxious, along with teaching kids the importance of relying on God,” Sybil writes in the Kickstarter campaign. “Building these bridges early in life is a key component of the strong support system that our nation’s children so desperately need.”

To get admission to the event, you can donate online here , or in-person when you arrive. For more information on the book, click here .

Click here to find the most read stories on WDTN.com Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Entertainment
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Health
Dayton, OH
Entertainment
Dayton, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Charity#Abbey Credit Union#Dayton Children
WDTN

OH native, Medal of Honor recipient honored with new memorial

CHRISTIANSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — An American Civil War hero was honored in Champaign County Monday. Marion Ross received the 7th Medal of Honor and was the first to be awarded the medal posthumously. He was born and raised in what is now considered Christiansburg, Ohio. A ceremony was held on Memorial Day to unveil and […]
CHRISTIANSBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Charities
WDTN

Biden to Delaware graduates: ‘No time to sit on the sidelines’

Biden, who graduated from the university in the 1960s, said that the students were graduating at a “defining time.” “There’s one message I hope you take from me today: This is no time to be on the sidelines. It’s not hyperbole. I mean it from the bottom of my heart,” Biden said to a sea of graduates clad in blue robes. “We need all of you to get engaged in public life and the life of this nation.”
DELAWARE STATE
WDTN

WDTN

16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy