Baby girl killed on Staten Island

NEW YORK - Authorities say a man was stabbed to death and another injured in another violent incident on New York City's streets late Saturday night. According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress around 11 p.m. at the corner of West 146th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Harlem.
NEW YORK - The driver of a car in Brooklyn was shot by police early Saturday after striking an NYPD officer with the vehicle, authorities say. It happened just before 4 a.m. in Williamsburg, near the intersection of Broadway and Lorimer Street, four NYPD officers responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting shots fired.
NEW YORK - The mission of Connected Chef, a nonprofit organization based in Long Island City, is to make sure households in Queens have fresh, nutritious food. "We believe everyone should have the right to eat healthy at home," co-founder Omar Bravo said. Bravo and his wife, who are both...
NEW YORK - To avoid hours of jostling, squeezing, leaning, and crouching with the gaggle of photographers pressed up against the western fence of the Tudor City overpass on Monday afternoon into evening, operating engineer Brian climbed a ladder on the other side of the street to reach his camera atop a nine-foot-tall tripod.
NEW YORK - Saturday's weather may not have been perfect, but the rest of the holiday weekend is expected to be gorgeous as beaches across New York City open for swimming for the summer, even if the water was probably too cold for it. Each of the city's eight public...
NEW YORK - Ceremonies and parades took place across New York City and Long Island to honor those who so bravely gave their lives for the nation. Memorial Day means so much more to veterans than the beach and barbecues. "I don't believe it's a three-day weekend," one veteran told...
NEW YORK - Thousands of U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps service members are wrapping up their visit to New York City for Fleet Week celebrations after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The USS Bataan, a Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, is stationed at Pier 88 on...
Comments / 0