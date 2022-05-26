ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Baby girl killed on Staten Island

fox5ny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA one-year-old girl walking with her mother...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5ny.com

Manhattan stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 injured: NYPD

NEW YORK - Authorities say a man was stabbed to death and another injured in another violent incident on New York City's streets late Saturday night. According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress around 11 p.m. at the corner of West 146th Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Harlem.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Police shoot driver who struck officer with car in Brooklyn: NYPD

NEW YORK - The driver of a car in Brooklyn was shot by police early Saturday after striking an NYPD officer with the vehicle, authorities say. It happened just before 4 a.m. in Williamsburg, near the intersection of Broadway and Lorimer Street, four NYPD officers responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting shots fired.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Connected Chef provides fresh food to Queens residents

NEW YORK - The mission of Connected Chef, a nonprofit organization based in Long Island City, is to make sure households in Queens have fresh, nutritious food. "We believe everyone should have the right to eat healthy at home," co-founder Omar Bravo said. Bravo and his wife, who are both...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Staten Island, NY
Accidents
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
fox5ny.com

Photographing 'Manhattanhenge' is a contact sport

NEW YORK - To avoid hours of jostling, squeezing, leaning, and crouching with the gaggle of photographers pressed up against the western fence of the Tudor City overpass on Monday afternoon into evening, operating engineer Brian climbed a ladder on the other side of the street to reach his camera atop a nine-foot-tall tripod.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Beaches open for the summer in NYC

NEW YORK - Saturday's weather may not have been perfect, but the rest of the holiday weekend is expected to be gorgeous as beaches across New York City open for swimming for the summer, even if the water was probably too cold for it. Each of the city's eight public...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Memorial Day ceremonies in New York

NEW YORK - Ceremonies and parades took place across New York City and Long Island to honor those who so bravely gave their lives for the nation. Memorial Day means so much more to veterans than the beach and barbecues. "I don't believe it's a three-day weekend," one veteran told...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Go aboard the USS Bataan at Pier 88 during Fleet Week 2022

NEW YORK - Thousands of U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps service members are wrapping up their visit to New York City for Fleet Week celebrations after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The USS Bataan, a Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, is stationed at Pier 88 on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy