Taylor Hicks to perform at L.A. Fleet Week

By Sam Rubin, Kobe Siy
KTLA
 4 days ago

For L.A. Fleet Week, Taylor Hicks will perform the free American Idols Tribute to American Heroes concert with fellow American Idol winner Ruben Studdard at 4 p.m. Friday.

Hicks, whose theatrical roles include touring as Teen Angel in the Broadway musical Grease, will step into the rotating role of Bailey Stone in “May We All,” a new country musical on July 15 at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville.

He has also appeared on “Law & Order: SVU” and hosted the INSP series “State Plate,” which won the Cynopsis TV Award for Best Reality Series (Travel) and is available now on Amazon Prime .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 26, 2022.

KTLA

KTLA

