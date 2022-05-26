Taylor Hicks to perform at L.A. Fleet Week

For L.A. Fleet Week, Taylor Hicks will perform the free American Idols Tribute to American Heroes concert with fellow American Idol winner Ruben Studdard at 4 p.m. Friday.

Hicks, whose theatrical roles include touring as Teen Angel in the Broadway musical Grease, will step into the rotating role of Bailey Stone in “May We All,” a new country musical on July 15 at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville.

He has also appeared on “Law & Order: SVU” and hosted the INSP series “State Plate,” which won the Cynopsis TV Award for Best Reality Series (Travel) and is available now on Amazon Prime .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 26, 2022.

