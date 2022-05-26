ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsbluff, NE

Norris takes gold over 21 towns at Class B Boys State Golf Championship

By Sara McCoy
News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTTSBLUFF -- After placing third last year, Norris took home the team state title on Wednesday at the Class B Boys State Golf Tournament. The team scored the lowest total with 598 points. The Titans notched a 304 on Tuesday and made it down to 294 on Wednesday, tying their lowest...

plattevalley.newschannelnebraska.com

News Channel Nebraska

'More than a game': Shrine Bowl players learn purpose behind all-star game

KEARNEY, NE — The first lesson leading up to the Nebraska Shrine Bowl game, is that it’s more than a game. That was the message delivered to the state’s top graduating high school football players on Monday. The game serves as a platform to raise awareness and funds for Shriners Children’s Hospitals.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Michigan tops Rutgers 10-4 to win 10th Big Ten tourney

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jimmy Obertop hit a three-run home run in the eighth and two runs scored on a bunt in the ninth as fifth-seeded Michigan pulled away from second-seeded Rutgers for a 10-4 in the championship game of the Big Ten Tournament. Jake Marti’s sacrifice bunt in...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Glaura M. Falk

Glaura M. Falk, 94 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation in Beatrice. She was born on November 3, 1927 in Omaha to George and Mildred (Madsen) Harry. Glaura graduated from Cairo High School early in 1944 to move to Portland, Oregon to run a switchboard during war time. She moved back to Grand Island where she went to business college. Glaura then attended Evangelical Free Church School in Chicago, Illinois where she met Rev. Arlyn “Dale” Falk. They moved back to Nebraska and were married on August 9, 1949 in Grand Island. While Dale was serving churches, they lived in Ponca, Peru, Bridgeport and Council Bluffs, Iowa before settling in Omaha and Beatrice. While living in Peru, Glaura earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Peru State College. She later earned her Master’s degree in Special Education from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and while living in Bridgeport, tutored children and taught 2nd grade in the Bridgeport Public Schools from 1966 to 1973. Glaura received a lifetime teaching certificate while substitute teaching for Council Bluffs Public Schools in Iowa. She was member of the First Baptist Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa, a tutor in the literacy program in Omaha and taught Sunday school from 1949 to 2004. Glaura loved teaching children and enjoyed reading and walking.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Papillion native spends Memorial Day honoring fallen military members

WASHINGTON, D.C. - As the nation pauses this Memorial Day to remember fallen service members, a native of Papillion, Nebraska, has special responsibilities honoring fallen comrades in the nation’s capital with the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard. "We do 21 Gun Salutes and cannons at Arlington National Cemetery." “I'm a...
PAPILLION, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LFR responds to fire in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near 1503 Superior Street on Sunday. The incident started at around 3:36 p.m. Traffic in the area is currently being rerouted. This is an ongoing incident.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Saturday night Valley crash leaves three injured

VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people are seriously injured following a wreck in Valley late Saturday night. Douglas County dispatch tell 6 News the call came in at 11:40 p.m. for a crash at 288th and Ida. One person was life-flighted from the scene and two others were taken to...
VALLEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in north Omaha cutting Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- A person is in the hospital after being injured in a cutting Sunday morning in north Omaha. The call came in at 4:00 a.m. Sunday for the incident at North 33rd and Summit Street. Douglas County Dispatch said the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha street closes after high voltage power lines snap

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha street is temporarily closed Sunday after high voltage power lines snapped. According to the Omaha Police Department, L Street is closed from 108th to 120th Streets for an undetermined amount of time. The closure is due to the snapping of high voltage power lines...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NSP readies for the Deadliest 100 Days of Driving

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a tragic trend seen in Nebraska over the past few weeks, deadly crashes involving teenagers. It’s also a trend groups like law enforcement and highway safety are taking note of and heading into what’s dubbed the Deadliest 100 Days of Driving, and they’re taking action.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Firefighters battle massive blaze in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have advised people to seek shelter as firefighters battle a blaze near S. 20th Street and Woolworth Avenue Monday night. Responders were called to Nox Crete, a company that makes concrete chemical sealant, at approximately 7:00 p.m. CT. Witnesses reported seeing smoke from the fire from...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two killed, 20 injured in Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. - Two people were killed and 20 more were injured in a late-night crash that shut down a chunk of O Street in Lincoln. According to Lincoln Police, O Street was closed between 48th and 56th Streets, with traffic re-opening at approximately 5 a.m., over six hours hours after the crash.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Fire Department responds to Friday evening house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire responded to a house fire Friday evening that resulted in more than $40,000 in damages. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a house fire near 78th and Pacific Street at 7:01 p.m. Friday. Crews saw heavy smoke when arriving on...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in shooting, walks into hospital

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police are investigating a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. OPD said that around 12:50 a.m., a 19-year-old male victim walked into Methodist Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to his arm and shoulder. Authorities said that the 19-year-old told them he was at Memorial Park,...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Former supervisor named to fill out unexpired Gage County Board position

BEATRICE – A former member of the Gage County Board of Supervisors is returning to the board, to fill out the remainder of the term of the late Dennis Byars. A three-member committee that conducted interviews of five candidates Wednesday, has selected Dave Swavely to fill the remainder of the term which extends through early January, 2025.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Honoring those who sacrificed, by every day actions

BEATRICE – Americans can do their share every day to honor those who paid the ultimate price in wars over the decades…over one million who have lost their lives. "Those that gave their lives, would have wanted you to enjoy the life that you have....the life they sacrificed for."
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Richardson County Sheriff reports drug offenses

FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of 23-year-old Isaiah Nunn for suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver on May 27. The Omaha man is also suspected of reckless driving and child abuse. A Facebook post says about a half pound of marijuana was found.
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Going door-to-door with chainsaw leads to Omaha man's arrest

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha have arrested a 20-year-old man who had been going door-to-door with a chainsaw after he caused a disturbance near a local school. Omaha police said the man was about a quarter of a mile west of the Omaha Veterans Administration Center with the chainsaw Friday morning in what they called an attempt to “make money.”
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police say bicyclist in custody after vehicles broken into

NEBRASKA CITY – Police report an arrest linked to vehicles being broken into at Nebraska City. A Nebraska City Police Department press release says several vehicles were broken into in the area of Second Corso and 16th Street. Police are asking residents to contact them, if they find items...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police investigate illegal dumping

FALLS CITY - Falls City police are asking for the public’s help regarding illegal dumping. A Facebook post Sunday says trash was dumped at the Falls City Tree Dump. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police. https://www.facebook.com/fallscitypolice/
FALLS CITY, NE

