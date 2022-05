WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a juvenile on weapons charges following a road rage investigation. Authorities state that on May 2 at approximately 5:44 p.m., police responded to the area of 2nd and North Adams Street for a road rage incident that had just occurred, in which the suspect was in possession of a firearm. The incident was assigned to Detective Kevin Murphy of the Criminal Investigations Division. Through the course of his investigation, Detective Murphy was able to develop a 17-year-old male as a suspect. Warrants were obtained for the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident on May 25.

