Jersey Mills, PA

Man killed while felling trees in Jersey Mills

By NCPA Staff
 4 days ago
Jersey Mills, Pa. -- An Adams County man was felling trees at a camp on Old Post office Road in Jersey Mills, McHenry Township when he was struck by a tree.

According to the Lycoming County Coroner's Office, Joseph Shoemaker, 66, died of massive blunt force trauma.

An officer with the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police said a friend was supposed to meet Shoemaker to go turkey hunting. Shoemaker did not show up when they were supposed to meet. The next day when the friend still had not heard from Shoemaker, he returned to the property, according to police, and found Shoemaker.

According to the coroner, Shoemaker was pronounced dead on May 25 at 6:21 a.m.

Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police, Waterville and Brown Twonship Fire Department, and Jersey Shore EMS personnel assisted at the scene.

