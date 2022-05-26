Florida Lottery Announces 282 Winners In LOTTO Bonus Play

Today, the Florida Lottery is excited to announce the winners of the final the Lotto Bonus Play Promotion.

Robert Pafford, of Pinellas Park, was selected as the lucky grand prize winner to receive $25,000 cash!

Additionally, two winners were selected to receive $10,000 cash, five winners were selected to receive $5,000 cash, 74 winners were selected to receive $1,000 in The Home Depot® gift cards, 121 winners were selected to receive $1,000 in Bass Pro Shop® gift cards, and 79 winners were selected to receive $500 in Vudu gift cards!

The limited-time Lotto Bonus Play Promotion ran from April 11 to May 22, 2022. All FLORIDA LOTTO ® tickets purchased during that time were eligible to be entered into the promotion.

For a complete list of winners, visit https://bit.ly/LOTTOBonus .

