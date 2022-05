Tobacco holds different meanings for everyone, but for Noah Blanco, it’s his life’s work. Blanco, a recent graduate from Ole Miss’ music department, decided that he wanted to do something else for work. “I have always had a passion for music, but I quickly realized that there wasn’t much I could do for work with that degree, and I wanted to keep it a hobby,” Blanco said.

