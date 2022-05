Now that the weather’s warmer, Hudson County locals are back to enjoying outdoor activities. If you leave the New York skyline in the rearview mirror and head north just over an hour or so, you’ll find some really great hiking trails that boast beautiful views of the Hudson River and Valley — as well as surrounding lakes, mountains, and more. There are trails of every shape, size, and difficulty to choose from — plus a few non-hiking activities in case the adventuring gets to be too much. Hiking the streets of Hoboken + Jersey City can sometimes be exercise enough, but keep reading to find out where to hike in Orange County, New York.

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO