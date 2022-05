(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) COVID-19 cases are starting to drop in Illinois. State health officials reported just under 37-thousand cases over the past week on Friday. That is down from the more than 40-thousand cases reported the week before. Despite the decrease, 15 Illinois counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID, including Chicago, Cook County and the surrounding counties in northeastern Illinois.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO