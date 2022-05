CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local leaders and members of the community took time out of their Sunday to lend support to a community in need of love and healing. Following the deadly shooting that took several innocent lives, Nueces County set up a day at the Fairgrounds in Rockport for volunteers to help hand-make blankets and write heartfelt notes in an effort to "wrap Uvalde with love and support."

