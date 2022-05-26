ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Oxford students walk out after Texas school massacre

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOxford High School students walked out Thursday afternoon in apparent protest over a lack of progress on gun control legislation two days after a massacre at a Texas elementary....

KHOU

Texas already “hardened” schools. It didn’t save Uvalde.

TEXAS, USA — Four years after an armed 17-year-old opened fire inside a Texas high school, killing 10, Gov. Greg Abbott tried to tell another shell-shocked community that lost 19 children and two teachers to a teen gunman about his wins in what is now an ongoing effort against mass shootings.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Oxford High School graduate creates t-shirt to raise money, show support for families of Uvalde massacre

OXFORD, Mich. – Recent Oxford High School graduate and Oxford Cup winner Hannah Gibbons designed a shirt to show Oxford’s unending love and support for Uvalde. With the great response garnered from all those who have seen it, Gibbons is offering the shirt and sweatshirts for sale, with all proceeds going to benefit the staff and students of Robb Elementary School in Texas.
The Oakland Press

Remembering Michigan’s last Civil War soldier

Memorial Day started after the Civil War to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. military. The late Joseph Clovese took the day very seriously, because he was a Civil War veteran. Clovese lived just three years in Pontiac before his death on July 13, 1951, at the...
PONTIAC, MI
WNEM

Michigan sheriff: Whenever there is a threat, you do not wait

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - In the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson wants residents in Genesee County to know his office is being proactive to threats of violence in schools and other locations. “Our own procedures here in the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Kansas Reflector

Another day in America and Kansas: Senseless murder of children and a fifth-grade graduation

The same day that a shooter opened fire at a school in Uvalde, Texas, I attended my son’s fifth-grade graduation. The same day that 19 students from that school died, along with two teachers, I stood next to my husband and applauded after our camera-shy son took a certificate from his teacher. The same day […] The post Another day in America and Kansas: Senseless murder of children and a fifth-grade graduation appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CBS DFW

Two North Texas students arrested for bringing guns to school

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two North Texas students were arrested for bringing guns to school just one day after the Robb Elementary School massacre.  Police say a student at Meacham Middle School was in possession of a firearm. The officer arrested the teen and seized his gun. Ariel Munoz is in 8th grade and recalled the moment he found out.  "We just got done with lunch. We were all going to class then some kids told me a kid pulled out a gun, loaded it and waved it around the cameras," Munoz said. Munoz says the student that brought the gun was...
TEXAS STATE
KCCI.com

Students safe after Iowa school goes on lockdown Friday

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) — Students at Fairfield Community Schools are safe after the schools went into lockdown Friday. KCRG reports that at about 1:30 p.m., Fairfield Schools announced that all Fairfield Community Schools were placed under a Level 2 lockdown in a message on their Facebook page. Jefferson County...
FAIRFIELD, IA
fox2detroit.com

6-year-old girl drowns in Kent Lake at Kensington Metropark

MILFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 6-year-old girl drowned in Kent Lake on Monday afternoon. Police responded to Martindale Beach in Kensington Metropark about a child who was missing around 5:30 p.m. "On the speaker they kept announcing how one kid after another went missing and everyone had been found...
MILFORD, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan’s legal fireworks window

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fireworks can be set off legally in Michigan Saturday and Sunday. State law guarantees you can use them the weekend before Memorial Day until 11:45 p.m. Cities and townships cannot ban them as long as you’re on your own private property. You can’t be on...
MICHIGAN STATE

