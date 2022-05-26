Video: Oxford students walk out after Texas school massacre

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two North Texas students were arrested for bringing guns to school just one day after the Robb Elementary School massacre. Police say a student at Meacham Middle School was in possession of a firearm. The officer arrested the teen and seized his gun. Ariel Munoz is in 8th grade and recalled the moment he found out. "We just got done with lunch. We were all going to class then some kids told me a kid pulled out a gun, loaded it and waved it around the cameras," Munoz said. Munoz says the student that brought the gun was...

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO