Chino Valley will be closing Road 1 East just north of Road 2 North for utility work on Tuesday, May 31st from 9:00 am-2:00 pm. Speeds in the area will be reduced to 25 mph. Drivers are asked to obey traffic control devices, signage, and flaggers. use caution around construction personnel and equipment. Please use alternate routes and allow for extra travel time as delays are to be expected.

CHINO VALLEY, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO