Jazzy Davidson, 2025 Clackamas basketball star, named nation's No. 1 overall prospect by ESPN

The state of Oregon has produced some legendary basketball talent.

Danny Ainge. Cindy Brown. Karon Howell. Terrell Brandon. Damon Stoudamire. Kevin Love. Kyle Singler. Mercedes Russell. Payton Pritchard. Evina Westbrook. Cameron Brink. Mookie Cook.

But none have ever been rated the nation's No. 1 overall prospect starting as a freshman.

Enter Clackamas High School star Jazzy Davidson .

This week ESPNW announced its 2025 class rankings , and the Cavaliers star was announced as the top player in America.

"I was shocked," she said. "I honestly didn't think I was going to get it. I know how hard I work, and I strive to be the best I can be every day, whether that's in school or basketball. But it's surreal. It's something that I've always wanted, and I've always looked up to the girls who were rated No. 1 in their class. It's really cool that it's happening to me now."

While Davidson was surprised by her ranking, most in the industry were not.

As a freshman, the do-it-all 6-foot-1 guard was named the Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year , averaging 22.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

As for her recruitment, Stanford and Oregon have been early standouts.

"I'm still super close to all of the coaches at Stanford and Oregon," she said. "I really like both schools. But there are a lot of new schools that have reached out and that I'm forming relationships with. It's getting a little more chaotic."

Davidson, who carried a 3.78 GPA at the time of her Gatorade POY award, is beginning to hear from several new schools of interest, including UConn, Duke and North Carolina.

That decision is still roughly two-to-three years away, but she's clearly going to be a top priority for every major college basketball program in the country.

Freshman season highlights