ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Providence Township, PA

Upper Providence man draws decades in prison for rape of a child

By Carl Hessler Jr.
Norristown Times Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORRISTOWN — Saying an Upper Providence man is a danger to society, a judge sentenced him to decades in prison for sexually assaulting an underage girl on multiple occasions while she was in his care. “I find that the defendant is a danger to our children. I conclude...

www.timesherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Norristown Times Herald

‘Like an ocean of house … filled the street’: Neighbors describe Pottstown home explosion

POTTSTOWN — Residents living near the site of a house that exploded Thursday night on Hale Street were coming to terms Friday with what had happened. “I woke up this morning … you know how some people say they forget until it hits them. It wasn’t like that at all. I opened my eyes and I was just like ‘oh my god. This is my reality,’” said Pottstown resident Rebecca Scott.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Norristown — learning from the past, looking to the future

NORRISTOWN — Though not a native of the municipality, Michael Tolle wrote the book – literally – on Norristown’s rise and fall. As we celebrate the 210th birthday of Norristown, it is worth seeing it from his unique viewpoint. Tolle was actually born in Kansas, but...
NORRISTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Rutter’s releases Spiked Tea Cooler for a limited time

YORK — Rutter’s has joined forces with Lancaster Brewing Co. to create Rutter’s Spiked Tea Cooler. It is the second product collaboration between Rutter’s and Lancaster Brewing Co. and will be available for a limited time at Rutter’s 46 beer locations in Pennsylvania, including three locations in Berks County.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

IHM shines in area track meet

The IHM CYO Track & Field team recently braved some horrendous running conditions on a hot, sultry day at the Archdiocese Area “A” meet at PW High School to showcase some of their outstanding athletes. The students who recorded qualifying scores will be moving on to the Archdiocese meet with schools from around the neighboring Counties at Franklin Field on June 4th.The Region 20 meet at PW attracted dozens of schools from Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Chester counties, some from as far away as Downingtown. The cool, low humidity days that have marked the bulk of our Spring calendar were not present on this day as high temperatures and an unrelenting sun made for challenging conditions, especially for the distance runners who have not had a chance to acclimate to the tropical environment on this particular day.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Upper Providence Township, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Norristown, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Mont Clare, PA
City
Upper Providence Township, PA
Norristown Times Herald

RAM hosts Philly marbles tournament

When I was approached by the fine folks at the Roxborough Church to cover a marbles tournament, my first reaction was “Come on, marbles? Is that even a real sport?” So I figured I could stop by Ridge Avenue Methodist Church, who were hosting this year’s Philadelphia Marbles Tournament, snap a couple of pictures and be gone ASAP.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy