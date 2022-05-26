Upper Providence man draws decades in prison for rape of a child

The IHM CYO Track & Field team recently braved some horrendous running conditions on a hot, sultry day at the Archdiocese Area “A” meet at PW High School to showcase some of their outstanding athletes. The students who recorded qualifying scores will be moving on to the Archdiocese meet with schools from around the neighboring Counties at Franklin Field on June 4th.The Region 20 meet at PW attracted dozens of schools from Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Chester counties, some from as far away as Downingtown. The cool, low humidity days that have marked the bulk of our Spring calendar were not present on this day as high temperatures and an unrelenting sun made for challenging conditions, especially for the distance runners who have not had a chance to acclimate to the tropical environment on this particular day.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO