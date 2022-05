MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – A group of renters in Miami Gardens are being given an ultimatum: pay a steep increase or move out. But CBS4 spoke with one couple who received a notice a little bit different. “It was all nice. And it was all nice until we got here,” says Ronnie Lewis, a renter at The Pomelo. Lewis and her companion, Johnny, started renting a one bedroom at The Pomelo last July. Everything was going smooth. “I’m 69. I’m happy, healthy and I go to the gym. I’m trying to make 100,” says Ronnie. But even her optimism couldn’t match this unexpected dilemma:...

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO