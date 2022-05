MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Biscayne Bay is home to the hottest parties in Miami – and residents are fed up with it. During the pandemic, meetups on boats became the way to escape COVID lockdowns. But when the lockdowns ended, the parties didn’t. “Being a prisoner because laws are not being enforced is frustrating and saddening,” said Amy Voci. For four years, Voci has lived by the bay off Brickell Bay Drive. Before 2021, it was calm and peaceful. But in March of this year, a boat anchored next to the Rusty Pelican at three in the morning. Music traveled across the bay, disturbing Voci’s sleep. “Anyone...

