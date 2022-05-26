Doctor weighs in on seasonal allergies

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Who doesn’t love bagels?. PopUpBagels is located in the suburbs of Connecticut. Adam Goldberg, the owner, lives in Westport. He drives his bagels into the bagel mecca of New York City and dares to compete there. It’s working. “I learned to make bagels...
(WTNH) – The thing about being a politician in 2022 is that someone is always watching. Democratic State Rep. Liz Linehan, whose district covers parts of Southington allegedly had a restraining order filed against her. A constituent named Colleen Dabkowski filed a police report and restraining order, claiming Linehan...
Comments / 0