Missouri State

Special prosecutor in Pam Hupp investigation says ‘there are going to be some surprises’

FOX2now.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHupp, the Missouri woman serving life in prison for a...

fox2now.com

Kait 8

Missing Missouri man with Alzheimer’s found safe

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office cancelled a Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for a missing man. According to a press release sent Sunday, May 29, the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for Josef Hunjas, 85, of Ripley. Hunjas was...
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Man once arrested while soaking in hot tub sentenced to prison

A rural Mountain Home man who has been arrested in connection with the theft of vehicles from Arkansas and Missouri, five trailers in Missouri as well as with stealing items from the vehicles he took appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Tuesday. Forty-two-year-old Jeremiah Dean Partee pled guilty to the...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests on Saturday and Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Excelsior Springs resident was arrested early Sunday in Clinton County. Forty-two-year-old Ryan Wood was accused of felony possession of amphetamine, misdemeanor unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and failure to wear a seat belt. Wood was held by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Shawnee woman killed in rural Missouri crash

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Shawnee, Kansas woman was killed and a man from Overland Park was injured after a late-night crash in rural Missouri. According to the crash report, the incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Highway 32, three miles east of Lebanon, Missouri. The report indicates...
SHAWNEE, KS
Person
Pam Hupp
Missouri Independent

Missouri bill banning unauthorized camping raises concerns about criminalizing homelessness

Micah Titterington was among hundreds of organization leaders who opposed a measure in the Missouri legislature this year that they argue would criminalize homelessness statewide. Modeled on legislation pushed in states across the country by a conservative nonprofit from Texas called the Cicero Institute, the Missouri bill sought to ban people from sleeping on state-owned […] The post Missouri bill banning unauthorized camping raises concerns about criminalizing homelessness appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

2 dead in late night crashes in Franklin, St. Francois Counties

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men died in a pair of late-night crashes that happened overnight Saturday and early Sunday morning in Franklin and St. Francois Counties. The first accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on St. Mary’s Road, just south of Brinkman Road in Franklin County. A 33-year-old man was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 northbound on St. Mary’s Road when he crossed over the center line and went into the southbound lane.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Historic Missouri Church Alleges Swastika Hate Crime Threat

An afternoon press conference offers a glimpse at the rising stakes of the Midwest discourse and worsening American racial tensions. Here's the most important part of the statement . . . During a news conference with the NAACP at the church Friday, the pastor, the Rev. Tracy Wolff, said her...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
#Special Prosecutor#Murder#Prison#Violent Crime#Ktvi
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 6 individuals on Friday, May 27

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of multiple individuals in area counties on May 27, 2022. On Friday afternoon, 47-year-old Gale McCabe of Unionville was arrested in Putnam County. He was accused of possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and not wearing a seat belt. McCabe was taken to the Putnam County Jail before being released.
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wmix94.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – MAY 27TH, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Friday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 33-year-old Robert Tate of Bluford was arrested Thursday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for Indirect Civil Contempt.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
KCTV 5

Witness recounts seeing boat capsize at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol is investigating a boating incident with injuries at Lake of the Ozarks. According to MSHP, it happened at the 3-mile marker of the Grand Glaize. The driver and a juvenile suffered moderate injuries. Another juvenile suffered minor injuries.
ACCIDENTS

