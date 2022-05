US military engineers have finally finished reconstructing the levee system destroyed by the devastating storm in 2005. The US Army Corps of Engineers has finally finished rebuilding the system of levees, floodgates, and other protections surrounding the city of New Orleans. Built stronger and more extensive than the structures it replaced, the flood-prevention system is the "largest civil works project in the Corps' history," Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on Friday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO