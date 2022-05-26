Popular Chicago Fire Dalmatian Passes Away

The paramedic crew for “Chicago Fire” has seen a lot of turnover across 10 seasons. Season 1 aired with former paramedics Gabby Dawson and Leslie Shea, though Shea dies a tragic death several seasons in. She gets replaced by current fan-favorite character Sylvie Brett. And Brett’s remained a constant on Ambulance 61 since “Chicago Fire’s” third season. Since then, however, Brett has had a multitude of partners. One of her most recent is a close friend to Squad 3’s Joe Cruz, Gianna Mackey (Adriyan Rae). Strangely, Mackey appeared in just one season of “Chicago Fire,” and that begs the question, why did she leave?
