Chicago, IL

Popular Chicago Fire Dalmatian Passes Away

By Cydney Contreras
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Fire family is mourning the loss of their favorite canine costar, Tuesday the Dalmatian. Tuesday's trainer, Christine Mahaney, shared on Instagram that the dog died of "unforeseen kidney issues" on May 22. "Allowing...

