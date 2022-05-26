ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray Liotta’s Final Instagram Post Gushed About Upcoming Movie

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39377P_0frJxgsL00

Prior to his unexpected death at the age of 67, “Goodfellas” star Ray Liotta shared his excitement for his upcoming film, “Cocaine Bear” with Elizabeth Banks, on Instagram.

In the social media post, which also featured a screenshot of The Hollywood Reporter’s about the upcoming film, Ray Liotta stated, “‘Cocaine Bear’ follows an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of the white powder and goes on a coke-fueled rampage seeking more blow — and blood.”

According to IMDb, “Cocaine Bear” tells the story of a drug runner whose plane crashes with a load of cocaine that’s found by a black bear, who eats it. The 500-pound animal then goes on a coke-fueled rampage seeking more of the drug and blood. Ray Liotta also stars alongside Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, Kristofer Hive, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Margo Martingale in the film. Elizabeth Banks is directing. The film is being released in 2023.

Deadline reported on Thursday (May 26th) that Ray Liotta died in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic. The late actor was notably shooting the film “Dangerous Waters” and there are known suspicions about Liotta’s death. No foul play is suspected.

Along with “Cocaine Bear” and “Dangerous Waters,” Ray Liotta was working on other film projects including “The Substance, “April 29, 1992,” and “El Tonto.”

Ray Liotta Previously Spoke About the Rumor About Him Rejecting a Role on ‘The Sopranos’

While speaking to The Guardian in 2021, Ray Liotta spoke about the rumor of him rejecting a role in “The Sopranos.”

“No! I don’t know where that story came from,” Ray Liotta confirmed during the interview. The rumor was he was originally supposed to play Tony Soprano. The role eventually went to James Gandolfini. “David [Chase, the creator of ‘The Soprano’] once talked to me about playing Ralpha [eventually played by Joe Pantoliano]. But never Tony.”

Although “The Sopranos” would have given him another iconic mafia project, Ray Liotta said he was fine with “Goodfellas” being his one mafia film project. “If you got one movie that people remember, that’s great. If you got two, that’s fantastic.”

Ray Liotta also spoke about never reuniting with Martin Scorsese after “GoodFellas,” unlike his co-stars Robert DeNiro and Joe Pesci. “I don’t know, you’d have to ask him. But I’d love to,” Liotta answered at the time.

When asked if he ever watched his other icon film “Field of Dreams,” Ray Liotta actually said no. As he answered why he hadn’t, the actor said, “It’s just a personal thing that happened. My mom was sick when we went to see it, so we didn’t stay the whole time so it’s not something I want to do. It’s on TV a lot, but I just pass over it. I’ve no desire. That’s it.”

Rena Ellis
4d ago

What an amazing actor. Gone way too soon😢💔Oh, and that breathtaking smile. Rest In Peace Ray💔🌹🌹

life@thelake
4d ago

Heartbreaking news. So sorry to hear that we have lost an amazing actor. He will be dearly missed. RIP RAY💔

