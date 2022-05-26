List Of Baltimore Officers With Credibility Issues Based On 'Mere Allegations': Report

Marilyn Mosby Photo Credit: Baltimore City State's Attorney Office, Facebook

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby has released a list of more than 300 Baltimore police officers with credibility issues after losing a legal battle.

However, a Baltimore police spokesperson says that the list was based on "mere allegations," Fox45 reports.

Mosby was sued by the nonprofit group, Baltimore Action Legal Team(BALT), to gain access to the list from 2019, which has not been made public until Wednesday, May 25.

BALT claims the list was common knowledge to those in the legal circle, and has been used by city prosecutors to not use officers on the list as witnesses due to their credibility issues so they can protect their criminal cases.

