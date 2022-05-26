Merced police find gun, arrest teenager after pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in crash

A juvenile was arrested on multiple charges after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash Thursday in Merced, police said.

At about 2:30 a.m., an officer spotted a stolen vehicle near West 3rd and S streets, according to a Merced Police Department news release. Police said the vehicle sped off but the chase ended when the driver lost control on a right turn near West 13th Street, crashing into a freeway embankment.

Officers searched the empty vehicle and found a 9mm ghost gun on the ground nearby. Police said an officer found a 17-year-old boy hiding in bushes about 20 yards from the scene of the crash. The juvenile was arrested on charges including illegal weapons, possession of a stolen vehicle, pursuit and gang enhancements, according to police.

The teenager was booked into the Iris Garrett Juvenile Justice Complex.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged crime is asked to contact Officer Joshua Nickerson at 209-385-6905 or by email at nickersonj@cityofmerced.org . Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website .