The owner of a hotel in Derry Township has completed a $1.5 million renovation. The hotel has been rebranded to the SureStay Collection by Best Western brand as well. The Inn at Chocolate Avenue, SureStay Collection by Best Western at 84 Sipe Ave. received a complete renovation, according to Kathryn Angara, regional director of sales at Delaware-based SSN Hotels. The hotel was previously a Red Lion hotel and converted into the Inn at Chocolate Avenue in 2019. The hotel didn’t close during the renovations, which were completed during the off-season, Angara said.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO