Man connected to four homicides in Pikes Peak region arrested

PIKES PEAK REGION — Law enforcement officers from multiple counties in southern Colorado arrested a man for connection to the murders of four people, earlier this week.





The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Carlos Ulises Diaz. He was taken into custody on four counts of First Degree Murder on May 19. He is currently being held at a criminal justice center.

In late April 2022, EPSO, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), and the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) began independent homicide investigations that occurred in their respective jurisdictions.

Law enforcement investigated the separate deaths od Anthony Moore of El Paso County, Manuel Zegarelli of Pueblo, Vehto Finnell-Vigil of Pueblo and an unidentified man of Colorado Springs.

Through the course of their respective investigations, Diaz was identified as being the suspect responsible for each homicide.

Investigating agencies determined that the homicides were not random, because, they say, all of the victims were known associates of the suspect.

Although an arrest has been made, all three law enforcement agencies continue with ongoing investigations and are working to find additional witnesses.

CSPD is asking the public for assistance in identifying the victim in their own investigation. According to police records, the victim is possibly Hispanic and appears to be in his late 20s. A tattoo of an Aztec Eagle appears on his chest in a composite sketch provided by CSPD. Images from video surveillance is also included and is believed to be the unidentified victim.

All three law enforcement agencies are asking anyone with information relevant to any of the ongoing investigations to contact the respective law enforcement agency.

To report information to CSPD: (719) 444-7000

To report information to EPSO: (719) 520-7777

To report information to PPD: Call Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 240-0130, or Dispatch at (719) 553-2502

To remain anonymous for the PPD cases, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.

To remain anonymous for the the CSPD and EPSO cases, contact Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.

