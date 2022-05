SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Memorial Day! As we kick off a new week and remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country we are tracking intense heat and humidity on the way for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures today through Wednesday will likely be in the mid-90s and unlike the end of last week we are tracking the humidity to be a factor every single day this week. We are also though tracking a weak front that could bring some showers and storms to the region Thursday along with a temporary break from the 90s. This weekend though looks hot with more days with highs in the 90s.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO