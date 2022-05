EMMETT — Thirteen months ago Emmett residents gathered in a candlelight vigil at Bowman Park to mourn the death of 8-year-old Taryn Summers. The body of the youngster had been discovered two days earlier in a trash bag in the back seat of a car on her custodial grandmother’s property in Emmett. Family and friends had lots of questions about the circumstances surrounding her death at that time. Friday in Third District Court some of those questions were answered as Connie Smith was sentenced on...

EMMETT, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO