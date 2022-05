Who doesn't love a good mash-up? Done right, it can turn disparate things into something deliciously different for the ears - or the taste buds. That's what we have with this Breakfast Nachos recipe from "Nachos for Dinner" by Dan Whalen, a man who has garnered a following by playing with ingredients since starting his blog, The Food in My Beard, in 2008. Whalen's latest cookbook jacket touts his popular quesadilla bun burger video, which has 47 million views on Facebook and is basically a big, flat burger sandwiched between two melty quesadillas and cut into wedges.

